Apple retail chief departure, Apple's services ambitions, iOS 12.2 beta 2

In the 639th episode of the Macworld podcast, we discuss the upcoming departure of Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts and what it means for the future of the Apple Store. In addition, we discuss changes in the latest iOS 12.2 beta and whether Apple's upcoming media services can put the company back over the $1 trillion valuation mark.