The Byte - Intel smart TV, Samsung fined, Windows 8, Android interest erodes

Intel hopes to gain traction in the smart TV market with a new chip for TVs and set top boxes. Samsung received the largest ever fine Monday from South Koreas Fair Trade Commission, US$356,000, for obstructing an investigation into deception pricing. Microsoft will wrap up Windows 8 this summer and launch it in October, according to Bloomberg. Developer interest in Android is slowly eroding