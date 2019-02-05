Slideshow
Gallery: Microsoft's new Technology Centre in Sydney
Sydney is home to a new Microsoft Technology Centre, which Microsoft said would help its Australian enterprise and government customers accelerate their adoption of cloud and AI. The company formally launched the new centre today.
home to a new Microsoft Technology Centre. The MTC will help Australian enterprise and government customers accelerate their adoption of cloud and AI, according to Microsoft, and also allow a number of the company's partners to showcase their solutions.
The MTC team — from left: Leon Smith, Paul Kristensen, MTC director Tyrone Theodorides, Katharine Clement, and Gary Buckmaster.
This part of the MTC is dubbed the 'Exploratorium' and Microsoft says it will often be the first port of call for the customers it engages with at the new centre.
The MTC will house a range of displays outlining solutions built by Microsoft reference customers.
The centre includes a room dedicated to exploring mixed reality solutions with Microsoft HoloLens headsets.
One of the facilities available at the MTC: The innovation hub.
The MTC's 'social hub'.
The conference room at the MTC. The facility also includes a dedicated room for cyber security.