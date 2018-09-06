Inside Investa's new Sydney HQ, designed around 'open, transparent and collaborative' culture

Earlier this year Australia's largest owner and manager of commercial real estate Investa moved its headquarters to offices across two floors of 420 George Street in Sydney.

The move of 144 staff had been some 18 months in the making. There were scores of workshops, interviews and surveys to discover how employees were working and their future needs. There were also thorough appraisals of the available technology that could help support staff in their day to day work.

“We asked – what is the Investa of the future?” the company’s group executive for innovation Emily Lee-Waldao told Computerworld on an exclusive tour of the new premises. “How do our people want to work? How are they working now? How is our current space not meeting our needs?”