Southern Cross Cable tracked across NZ's North Island

The Southern Cross Cable, which landed at Takapuna beach in 1999, has been constructed in the shape of a figure 8 to allow for redundancy and possible damage. It is approximately 30,500km in length and its other landing sites are in Sydney, Fiji, Hawaii, Oregon and California. Owned by Spark, Singtel/Optus and Verizon it was effectively the sole provider of international connectivity to New Zealand for many years. Its monopoly is now being challenged with the construction of two new cables - the Tasman Global Access Cable jointly owned by Spark, Vodafone and Telstra, which went live in March 2017 and the trans-Pacific Hawaiki Cable, which is owned by entrepreneurs including Malcolm Dick (previously of CallPlus) and is due to go live this year. Holloway-Smith notes at the end of tour booklet that the lifespan of cables is finite, ending the tour with the final direction to visit an “old communications cable” at the mouth of the Okiritoto stream, which has been “exposed due to erosion”.