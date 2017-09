Slideshow

In pictures: HPC meets AI - a world of possibilities

A group of IT leaders gathered in Sydney for an exclusive Computerworld and Lenovo roundtable discussion about the power and possibilities of the connected world of HPC and AI. With HPC considered the engine and ‘lifeblood’ fuelling AI, the technology is no longer just in the hands of researchers and educational facilities, but is sweeping large enterprise thanks to advances in Big Data and massive computational power.