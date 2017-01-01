In pictures: Microsoft announces two Canberra cloud regions

Forgot password?
Hyperscale regions will be delivered from Canberra Data Centres in the first half of 2018
Microsoft is opening two new hyperscale cloud regions in Canberra, to be located within Canberra Data Centres (CDC).
The two regions – Central 1 and 2 – are aimed squarely at government and its suppliers, and will double Microsoft’s available regions in Australia, adding to those in Sydney and Melbourne.
The new Azure regions are intended to serve both Unclassified and Protected data, with the appropriate controls at the personnel, physical, information and governance level to achieve Protected certification in compliance with Australian requirements.
According to CDC, its two campuses are the only private data centre facilities in Australia with the security controls and accreditation required for the handling of Top Secret government data.
The concentration of secure connectivity including the Intra Government Communications Network (ICON) at CDC provides an added benefit for government agencies with secure, highly cost-effective network access to Azure, Microsoft said.
With two new regions coming to Australia, it means Microsoft has announced 42 Azure regions globally – more than any other major cloud provider.
These two new regions will complement Microsoft’s existing cloud services currently delivered from Sydney and Melbourne.
"I couldn’t be more excited about the potential this creates for the digital transformation of Australian and New Zealand governments and what it means to our combined ecosystem,” CDC CEO Greg Boorer (left) said.