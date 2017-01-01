Gallery: Oracle Code 2017

Oracle staged its Oracle Code 2017 event on 18 July at Doltone House in Pyrmont, Sydney. Oracle Code is a 20-international city roadshow bringing together developers to learn and engage with the latest technologies, practices and trends that are shaping the industry. Keynote speakers at the event included Steve Tindal, director APAC product management, Oracle Cloud Platform; Chris Richardson, developer and architect; Peter Laurie, CEO and chairperson, Junta Pty Ltd; and Franco Ucci, senior director, Fusion Middleware at Oracle. Pictured: Chris Richardson, Steve Tindall, Franco Ucci and Peter Laurie. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch