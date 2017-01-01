Gallery: Oracle Code 2017

Forgot password?
Oracle staged its Oracle Code 2017 event on 18 July at Doltone House in Pyrmont, Sydney.
Oracle Code is a 20-international city roadshow bringing together developers to learn and engage with the latest technologies, practices and trends that are shaping the industry.
Keynote speakers at the event included Steve Tindal, director APAC product management, Oracle Cloud Platform; Chris Richardson, developer and architect; Peter Laurie, CEO and chairperson, Junta Pty Ltd; and Franco Ucci, senior director, Fusion Middleware at Oracle.
Pictured: Chris Richardson, Steve Tindall, Franco Ucci and Peter Laurie. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch
Keynote speakers Chris Richardson, Steve Tindall, Franco Ucci and Peter Laurie. Oracle Code at Doltone House, Sydney. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch
Franco Ucci presents with Steve Tindall at Oracle Code at Doltone House, Sydney. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch
Steve Tindall and Franco Ucci present at Oracle Code at Doltone House, Sydney. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch
Cozmo, Anki’s educational robotic toy, at Oracle Code. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch
Oracle Code at Doltone House, Sydney. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch
Patrick Gauci with the Anki Car Connected IOT racing car demo at Oracle Code at Doltone House, Sydney. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch
Peter Laurie presents at Oracle Code at Doltone House, Sydney. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch
Chris Richardson presents at Oracle Code at Doltone House, Sydney. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch
Patrick Gauci with Cozmo, Anki’s educational robotic toy at Oracle Code at Doltone House, Sydney. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch
Chris Richarson presents at Oracle Code at Doltone House, Sydney. Photo by Sarah Keayes/The Photo Pitch