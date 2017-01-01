Slideshow

In pictures: Get your apps in order - the ‘next wave’ of digital transformation

A Computerworld Breakfast Exchange event, ‘Get your apps in order - the ‘next wave’ of digital transformation' - sponsored by AppDynamics - brought together ICT industry experts to learn about how the industry is shifting towards user and business-aware applications and infrastructure. Speakers discussed how IT is looking at new ways to deliver projects, moving away from traditional application development techniques and processes to nimble, DevOps orientated approaches for faster delivery and better performance management and monitoring. Photography by David Thomson