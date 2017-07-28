NSW government keen to tackle cyber skills shortage State parliament hosts ‘speed networking’ for students and employers Rohan Pearce (Computerworld) 0 - - - - print email next Loading... A ‘speed networking’ event at NSW Parliament this week brought together representatives of 25 companies that are seeking the next generation of cyber security talent with 130 students from the state’s universities. Next 1/4 Comments on this image Show Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Close NSW government keen to tackle cyber skills shortage 4 images
Comments on this imageShow Comments