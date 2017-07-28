NSW government keen to tackle cyber skills shortage

State parliament hosts ‘speed networking’ for students and employers

Rohan Pearce (Computerworld)

A ‘speed networking’ event at NSW Parliament this week brought together representatives of 25 companies that are seeking the next generation of cyber security talent with 130 students from the state’s universities.

