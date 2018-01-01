Slideshow
In Pictures: The fascinating world of the ubiquitous antenna
The antenna - it has been around so long and is mounted and used so routinely it is rarely even noticed. But such antenna technology has changed a lot over the years and has gone into space, war, water and just about anywhere else you can imagine. Here we take a look the world of the ubiquitous antenna.
Here, Jennifer Trosper, NASA's Mars Science Laboratory mission manager, points out the communications antenna on a model of NASA's Mars science rover Curiosity as she speaks during a news conference at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, Calif. The Curiosity rover will search for signs the Red Planet may once have harbored key ingredients for life.
A camel grazes in front of antennas used for space communication at the Baikonur cosmodrome.
An employee of cable operator Global TV inspects its satellite dish antennas outside Tbilisi. Georgian police seized satellite dishes from a company suspected of giving them away to win votes for opposition leader Bidzina Ivanishvili's coalition, increasing tension before a parliamentary election. The police seized the receivers from Global Contact Consulting, best known by its brand name Global TV, owned by the billionaire businessman's brother, and a bribery investigation was launched.
A visitor, wearing Canon's head-mounted display, looks at his hand during a demonstration of the company's Mixed Reality technology system at the 3D and Virtual Reality Expo in Tokyo in June.
The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescope project is seen in this artist's impression. The huge radio telescope is said to be strong enough to detect extraterrestrial life in the far reaches of the universe. When completed in 2024, the SKA will be made up of 3,000 dishes, each 15 meters wide, together with many more antennae that will stretch over 3,000 km (1,864 miles). Scanning the sky 10,000 times faster and with 50 times the sensitivity of any other telescope, it will be used to study the origins of the universe and will be able to detect weak signals that could indicate the presence of extraterrestrial life.
The SKA radio telescope project is seen in another artist's impression.
Another view of a possible SKA radio telescope.
Pigeons rest on a television antenna in Istanbul.
One World Trade Center will stand at 1,776 feet to the tip of its antenna when it is completed, possibly by late 2013.
People who found shelter under a bridge watch the news of the rising flood levels in Bangkok last fall.
The Antennae Galaxies are seen in this image made from the parabolic antennas of the ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array) project at the El Llano de Chajnantor in the Atacama desert, some 1,074 miles north of Santiago and 16,404 feet above sea level.
Here a soldier stands next to confiscated communication equipment at a navy base in Veracruz. Mexico's navy recently confiscated communication equipment including 13 antennas with high frequency repeaters used by the Zetas to communicate with each other along the Gulf of Mexico. Eighty suspects, among them six policemen, were arrested during the operation in which the equipment was confiscated, according to local media. The sign reads "Antenna Tepetzintla," indicating the neighborhood in Veracruz where the equipment was found.
Giant parabolic antennas are pictured at the new United Nations Support Base and telecommunications facility in Valencia.
Astronaut Andrew Feustel a few years ago works during the a mission of Space Shuttle Endeavour to the International Space Station Feustel. He and fellow Shuttle Endeavour astronaut Greg Chamitoff successfully installed antennas for the External Wireless Communication system, routing cables, setting up the antenna, installing handrails and connecting power cables.
A man rides a donkey cart carrying a dish antenna.
A girl plays beside a damaged car and dish antennas after flash floods in India.
The top of the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai is seen after it caught fire in 2010. Flames could be seen near the large television antenna at the top of the 1,535-foot tower.
A view of parabolic antennas of the ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array).
A man uses an antenna system to track and protect lions in Maasailand, southern Kenya.
Mobile telecom transmitter relays are seen on the roof of a building in Nice, France.
An old television, with rabbit-ear antennas, sits in the trash. Television signals in the United States, after 50 years of being analog, switched to digital in 2009.
A parabolic tracking antenna is seen on the Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg artificial reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Key West.
Television antennas are seen on the roofs of buildings in Alcala de Guadaira town near Seville, a day before the World Television Day in November. World Television Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996 to encourage global cultural exchanges of television programs.
A member of the Argentine Air Force carries an antenna at the Argentine Base Marambio in Antarctica. Argentina is one of the countries that has the biggest number of bases in Antarctica where a wide range of activities related to research in various fields, such as geology, climatology, glaciology, oceanography and biology, are conducted.
Not a great look, but a model wears a television antenna on her head during a fashion week.
The antenna of a 1946 Canadian-built Mercury is seen while on display at "Wavecrest," the world's largest gathering of wooden-bodied automobiles, in Encinitas, Calif.
iFixit removes the antennae from the back of an iPad.
A marine biologist attaches a satellite-tracking antenna onto the back of a greenback turtle.