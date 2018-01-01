In Pictures: The fascinating world of the ubiquitous antenna

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescope project is seen in this artist's impression. The huge radio telescope is said to be strong enough to detect extraterrestrial life in the far reaches of the universe. When completed in 2024, the SKA will be made up of 3,000 dishes, each 15 meters wide, together with many more antennae that will stretch over 3,000 km (1,864 miles). Scanning the sky 10,000 times faster and with 50 times the sensitivity of any other telescope, it will be used to study the origins of the universe and will be able to detect weak signals that could indicate the presence of extraterrestrial life.