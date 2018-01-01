Dimension Data opens global service centre in Sydney

Forgot password?
NSW deputy premier opens $107 million facility, set to grow from 130 to 300 staff over next five years
The new global service centre cost $107 million.
The centre currently has 130 staff, with hopes this number will climb to 300 over the next five years.
CEO of Dimension Data Australia, Rodd Cunico, said the centre showed the company's continuing investment in the NSW IT market.
The facility runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with staff members working with a number of domestic and international customers.
Deputy Premier, Andrew Stoner, officially opened the centre.
Chief Operating Officer of Dimension Data Australia, Ken Westwood, kicked off proceedings in Sydney today.