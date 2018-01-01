Broadband Speed Test
Dimension Data opens global service centre in Sydney

NSW deputy premier opens $107 million facility, set to grow from 130 to 300 staff over next five years

  • The new global service centre cost $107 million.

  • The centre currently has 130 staff, with hopes this number will climb to 300 over the next five years.

  • CEO of Dimension Data Australia, Rodd Cunico, said the centre showed the company's continuing investment in the NSW IT market.

  • The facility runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with staff members working with a number of domestic and international customers.

  • Deputy Premier, Andrew Stoner, officially opened the centre.

  • Chief Operating Officer of Dimension Data Australia, Ken Westwood, kicked off proceedings in Sydney today.

