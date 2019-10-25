Why technology is the key to visualising a digital future

Advances in video and imaging technology are transforming organisations into visual storytellers, enabling them to engage with customers and staff in ways that were previously impossible.

The arrival of affordable 3D imaging and 4K video in the past decade has vastly expanded the ability to communicate large amounts of information in ways that are pleasing to the eye, while the rapid development of augmented and virtual reality technology promises to advance this capability further.

And it is not just the obvious sectors such as entertainment and advertising that are benefiting from the effects of these trends. The need to communicate complex ideas and scenarios quickly is driving the rapid adoption of high-performance visual imaging technology in fields such as healthcare and engineering design.

Visual technology is also making it possible to show representations of the real world in virtual simulations that are coming closer and closer to the real thing. These changes present significant opportunities for design-based organisations willing to build their capabilities.

Much of this activity flows from the intelligent transformation of the industries themselves, as they use technology to improve how information is gathered, analysed and presented back to the people who need it. This often includes the use of artificial intelligence to rapidly derive insights from visual data, such as interpreting security footage in real time to identify possible anomalies, or in medical imaging, where AI-driven image recognition is employed to help identify conditions such as early stage melanomas.

These recent advances have only become possible through the development of high-powered workstations that can manage multiple large workloads simultaneously without impacting the productivity of the people using them.

The trend towards use of high-resolution images and video is becoming abundantly evident in the healthcare sector where Zion Market Research estimates the global medical imaging market will grow from $US34 billion in 2018 to $US48.6 billion by 20251. Much of this growth will be in specialist areas such as x-rays, magnetic resource imaging (MRI) and CT-scans used in diagnosis but there is also the possibility of strong growth in imaging technologies that help convey results to patients, and in the use of digital imaging for simulating the human body for training exercises.

There are numerous examples of the adoption of advanced visual technology throughout the world’s healthcare sector. For instance, UK-based hospital shared service provider, The Health Informatics Service (THIS), has used Lenovo’s ThinkCentre M900 and 24-inch Tiny-in-One monitors when setting up training rooms and wards.

The large screens make it easy for staff to access multiple medical applications at the same time. They can view electronic patient records and other information such as radiography images. This improves productivity.

Meanwhile, traditional visual communications sectors such as advertising and entertainment are using new technology to push the boundaries of visual storytelling as they strive to meet the expectations of consumers who are demanding a higher standard of content, and clients who are expecting results to be delivered faster.

The Japanese video game development company, Kojima Productions, is using Lenovo ThinkStations to capture and recreate the voices, facial expressions and body motions of live action actors for digital recreation within the game environment for the forthcoming AAA game. Death Stranding, creating the most realistic possible experience for gamers.

The need to present information with higher and higher levels of detail will become prevalent across other sectors. This places significant importance on the choice of technology in which organisations invest, as it will need to handle compute requirements such as rendering video content at 4K resolution and also ensure the machines remain productive across a range of other tasks.

The specific tasks of professionals working in different industries may differ dramatically but the need to create high quality content quickly remains consistent across all.

