Can off-the-shelf network storage do the job I need?

It’s a big question: Is it better to buy off-the-shelf network storage, or build your own? The latest drives available at stores such as JB Hi-Fi highlight how dependable, and cost-effective, buying off-the-shelf can be.



Models such as the Lacie Thunderbolt and WD My Cloud offer huge amounts of storage, top-quality security, and an easy-to use interface, all important factors whether you are looking for network storage for your business, or the capability to store and share data around the world.

JB Hi-Fi’s range of storage devices offer up to 40TB of space, enough for virtually everything. And you can store, edit, save and share from anywhere in the world, as long as there is an internet connection.

The WD My Cloud is powered by an Intel Pentium N3710 quad-core 1.6GHz processor, while the Lacie Thunderbolt allows you to squeeze out speeds of up to 1400MB/s, to help slash the time it takes to do tasks. Apps allow users to stream to any device, wherever they are connected.



Protecting data is also key to network storage, and off-the-shelf models deliver that in droves. Multiple RAID options can protect your library in a range of ways, and password protection and volume encryption keep prying eyes. Data is also protected from power failures. Multiple ports offer extra peace of mind.

An easy-to-use interface is a key part of any off-the-shelf storage option. The My Cloud models have a copy button that is integrated, allowing users to back up and preserve everything in just one move. A camera or second hard drive can also be plugged in so everything can be offloaded when you get return from your job. Off-the-shelf models are also flexible and allows users to personalise a collection and back it up from either a Mac or a PC, through either Apple Time machine or WD SmartwarePro, respectively.



The other benefit of buying storage systems off the shelf is price. JB Hi-Fi offers great value, and if you need anything in a hurry, being able to visit on of their many stores, or order it online and collect many products within an hour, gives businesses, big and small, a flexibility that can make a difference.

