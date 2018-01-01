Stories by Michael Cooney

Cisco attacks SD-WAN with software from Viptela, Meraki acquisitions New Cisco software will address SD-WAN challenges with help improving application performance, planning bandwidth allocation and modeling how policy changes might affect network performance.

Cisco bolsters Tetration for better cloud, workload security Cisco’s Tetration analytics upgrade focuses on protecting data center workloads and detects potential application vulnerabilities.

Getting the most out of your next generation firewall Are you getting the most out of your next generation firewall? Probably not if you take to heart recent research from SafeBreach.

Cisco CEO: "We are still only on the front end" of a new version of the network Fresh off a positive earnings call that saw Cisco report US$11.9 billion in revenue for the 2Q 2018 – a 3 percent increase from the same quarter in 2017 and the first time in 6 quarters the company reported year-over-year sales increases – CEO Chuck Robbins has a lot to crow about.

Cisco taps into AI, collaboration with $125M MindMeld buy Cisco gets MindMeld’s Deep-Domain Conversational AI technology for voice-embedded apps

Cisco patches critical IOS security fault found after CIA WikiLeaks dump Cisco this week said it patched a critical vulnerability in its widely deployed IOS software that was disclosed in the WikiLeaks dump of CIA exploits earlier this year.

Verizon taps into open source, white box fervor with new CPE offering Verizon this week said it would begin offering x86-based servers with OpenStack software aimed at customers looking to support all manner of advanced cloud, software defined networking and network functions virtualization (NSF)-based enterprises.

Trade commission finds Arista infringed on two original Cisco patents The legal ping-pong battle between Cisco and Arista today found Cisco on the winning side as In the International Trade Commission ruled that Arista switches infringe two additional Cisco patents

Extreme offers glimpse of integrated Avaya, Brocade technology future Extreme said it expects the Avaya and Brocade deals to push its revenues to over $1 billion for its Fiscal 2018

Cisco drops critical security warning on VPN router, 3 high priority caveats Cisco today warned user of a critical vulnerability in its CVR100W Wireless-N VPN router execute that could let an attacker issues arbitrary code or cause a denial of service situation.

Cisco fires back at VMware decision to whack third party virtual switches Cisco today said it would offer its virtual switch users technology to get around VMware’s recent elimination of support for third party virtual switches.

Cisco grabs-up SD-WAN player Viptela for $610M Cisco has padded its SD-WAN portfolio with fellow player Viptela for $610 million.

Cisco/Jasper package manages everything enterprise mobile Cisco today announced an enterprise management package designed to help users monitor and control the data usage operation of the tons of mobile devices in their networks.