Stories by Josh Fruhlinger

Stuxnet explained: How code can destroy machinery and stop (or start) a war

Stuxnet is an extremely sophisticated computer worm that exploits multiple previously unknown Windows zero-day vulnerabilities to infect computers and spread. Its purpose was not just to infect PCs but to cause real-world physical effects. Specifically, it targets centrifuges used to produce the enriched uranium that powers nuclear weapons and reactors.

The 5 biggest ransomware attacks of the last 5 years

Ransomware isn't new, but the last few years have seen a remarkable uptick in this particularly nasty genre of attack software. The attacks highlighted here show how it has grown from a curiosity and an annoyance to a major crisis.

The dark web goes corporate

It's just as shady and dangerous as ever, but something has changed in the way the dark web does business, and it will look very familiar to IT buyers.