Stories by Josh Fruhlinger

The Mirai botnet explained: How teen scammers and CCTV cameras almost brought down the internet Mirai took advantage of insecure IoT devices in a simple but clever way. It scanned big blocks of the internet for open Telnet ports, then attempted to log in default passwords. In this way, it was able to amass a botnet army.

Spectre and Meltdown explained: What they are, how they work, what's at risk Spectre and Meltdown are the names given to a trio of variations on a vulnerability that affects nearly every computer chip manufactured in the last 20 years. The flaws are so fundamental and widespread that security researchers are calling them catastrophic.

What is SSL/TLS? (And why it’s time to upgrade to TLS 1.3) The TLS protocol encrypts internet traffic of all types, making secure internet communication (and therefore internet commerce) possible. Here are the basics of how it works and what comes next.

What is a cyber attack? Recent examples show disturbing trends From virtual bank heists to semi-open attacks from nation-states, this year has been rough on IT security. Here are some of the major cyber attacks of 2017 and what we can learn from them.

WannaCry ransomware explained: What it is, how it infects, and who was responsible Stolen government hacking tools, unpatched Windows systems, and shadowy North Korean operatives made WannaCry a perfect ransomware storm.

What is Heartbleed? A coding error that caused a security crisis The mistake that caused the Heartbleed vulnerability can be traced to a single line of code in OpenSSL, an open source code library. Here's how Heartbleed works, how it was exploited, and how to fix it if you have an unpatched server.

Stuxnet explained: How code can destroy machinery and stop (or start) a war Stuxnet is an extremely sophisticated computer worm that exploits multiple previously unknown Windows zero-day vulnerabilities to infect computers and spread. Its purpose was not just to infect PCs but to cause real-world physical effects. Specifically, it targets centrifuges used to produce the enriched uranium that powers nuclear weapons and reactors.

The 5 biggest ransomware attacks of the last 5 years Ransomware isn't new, but the last few years have seen a remarkable uptick in this particularly nasty genre of attack software. The attacks highlighted here show how it has grown from a curiosity and an annoyance to a major crisis.

The dark web goes corporate It's just as shady and dangerous as ever, but something has changed in the way the dark web does business, and it will look very familiar to IT buyers.

