Stories by Jonathan Hassell

SharePoint Online cheat sheet
Learn how to find your way around SharePoint Online, create sites, share and manage documents, work with calendars, integrate with Outlook and more.
Learn how to find your way around SharePoint Online, create sites, share and manage documents, work with calendars, integrate with Outlook and more.
From checking systems to see if security patches are installed to monitoring Windows Server Backup attempts, PowerShell scripts can make tedious IT administrative tasks quick and easy.
Virtualization can expose data and encryption keys to hackers. Microsoft's shielded virtual machines and Host Guardian Service locks them down.
Looking for a solution to keep company data out of the wrong hands? Windows 10's WIP might be the best option. Here's how WIP works.
Worried about workers traveling internationally with sensitive company data on a laptop? A Windows to Go USB stick might be the answer for intrusive searches or bans on airplanes.
Microsoft's apparent replacement versions for Windows Embedded -- which are based on Windows 10 -- have some limitations. Here's what you need to know.
Reviewer Jonathan Hassell highlights some of the good features and things to watch out for in Microsoft's Skype for Business software/service.
On October 1, Microsoft released the technical preview of Windows 10 and, with much less fanfare, it also unleashed preview releases of Windows Server and System Center. Both server previews are available for download from the <a href="http://blogs.technet.com/b/server-cloud/archive/2014/10/01/announcing-availability-of-windows-server-technical-preview-and-system-center-technical-preview.aspx">TechNet Server and Cloud blog</a>.
One problem that the emergence of Big Data and the Internet of Things has highlighted for all of us in IT: There is data everywhere. On desktops, on servers, in databases, in logs, on phones and tablets, in your pants drawer -- you cannot escape it. Its corollary: The volume of data will continue to grow -- and data needs space. Data needs disk capacity.
The newest piece of ransomware is particularly nasty and, once you've got it, it's a real pain to get rid of. Here's how to protect your corporate assets before getting bit.
Microsoft execs are fond of the term "people-centric IT" -- it's their way of saying that workers are using whatever devices they want to, and are using them at home, on the train, in a hotel, on the beach, while skiing.... You get the idea. But IT needs a way to at least make sure this explosion of user choice does not put corporate data at risk.
There's a lot to like in Windows Server 2012 R2, but the key question centers around how Microsoft will handle licensing, our reviewer says. That alone might be the gating factor for the eventual success of this OS release.
Thinking about upgrading? Hang back at least a year before implementing this release, our expert advises.
SharePoint 2010 can be a great collaboration tool. Here's what you need to know to find your way around.
Techniques for using SharePoint 2010 to its maximum benefit.