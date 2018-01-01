Stories by Jonathan Hassell

SharePoint Online cheat sheet Learn how to find your way around SharePoint Online, create sites, share and manage documents, work with calendars, integrate with Outlook and more.

5 more Windows admin tasks made easy with PowerShell From checking systems to see if security patches are installed to monitoring Windows Server Backup attempts, PowerShell scripts can make tedious IT administrative tasks quick and easy.

What are shielded virtual machines and how to set them up in Windows Server Virtualization can expose data and encryption keys to hackers. Microsoft's shielded virtual machines and Host Guardian Service locks them down.

How to prevent data loss with Windows Information Protection Looking for a solution to keep company data out of the wrong hands? Windows 10's WIP might be the best option. Here's how WIP works.

How Windows to Go can protect data for business travelers Worried about workers traveling internationally with sensitive company data on a laptop? A Windows to Go USB stick might be the answer for intrusive searches or bans on airplanes.

Windows Embedded's future looks rocky Microsoft's apparent replacement versions for Windows Embedded -- which are based on Windows 10 -- have some limitations. Here's what you need to know.

Skype for Business pros & cons Reviewer Jonathan Hassell highlights some of the good features and things to watch out for in Microsoft's Skype for Business software/service.

A first look at the Windows Server 10 Technical Preview On October 1, Microsoft released the technical preview of Windows 10 and, with much less fanfare, it also unleashed preview releases of Windows Server and System Center. Both server previews are available for download from the <a href="http://blogs.technet.com/b/server-cloud/archive/2014/10/01/announcing-availability-of-windows-server-technical-preview-and-system-center-technical-preview.aspx">TechNet Server and Cloud blog</a>.

Microsoft's StorSimple: A first look at the 8000 series One problem that the emergence of Big Data and the Internet of Things has highlighted for all of us in IT: There is data everywhere. On desktops, on servers, in databases, in logs, on phones and tablets, in your pants drawer -- you cannot escape it. Its corollary: The volume of data will continue to grow -- and data needs space. Data needs disk capacity.

Cryptolocker: How to avoid getting infected and what to do if you are The newest piece of ransomware is particularly nasty and, once you've got it, it's a real pain to get rid of. Here's how to protect your corporate assets before getting bit.

Meet Windows Server's BYOD features Microsoft execs are fond of the term "people-centric IT" -- it's their way of saying that workers are using whatever devices they want to, and are using them at home, on the train, in a hotel, on the beach, while skiing.... You get the idea. But IT needs a way to at least make sure this explosion of user choice does not put corporate data at risk.

First look: Windows Server Blue beta shows compelling improvements There's a lot to like in Windows Server 2012 R2, but the key question centers around how Microsoft will handle licensing, our reviewer says. That alone might be the gating factor for the eventual success of this OS release.

Exchange Server 2013: Not quite ready for the datacentre Thinking about upgrading? Hang back at least a year before implementing this release, our expert advises.

SharePoint 2010 cheat sheet SharePoint 2010 can be a great collaboration tool. Here's what you need to know to find your way around.