Stories by Jonathan Hassell

SharePoint Online cheat sheet

Learn how to find your way around SharePoint Online, create sites, share and manage documents, work with calendars, integrate with Outlook and more.

Windows Embedded's future looks rocky

Microsoft's apparent replacement versions for Windows Embedded -- which are based on Windows 10 -- have some limitations. Here's what you need to know.

Skype for Business pros & cons

Reviewer Jonathan Hassell highlights some of the good features and things to watch out for in Microsoft's Skype for Business software/service.

A first look at the Windows Server 10 Technical Preview

On October 1, Microsoft released the technical preview of Windows 10 and, with much less fanfare, it also unleashed preview releases of Windows Server and System Center. Both server previews are available for download from the <a href="http://blogs.technet.com/b/server-cloud/archive/2014/10/01/announcing-availability-of-windows-server-technical-preview-and-system-center-technical-preview.aspx">TechNet Server and Cloud blog</a>.

Microsoft's StorSimple: A first look at the 8000 series

One problem that the emergence of Big Data and the Internet of Things has highlighted for all of us in IT: There is data everywhere. On desktops, on servers, in databases, in logs, on phones and tablets, in your pants drawer -- you cannot escape it. Its corollary: The volume of data will continue to grow -- and data needs space. Data needs disk capacity.

Meet Windows Server's BYOD features

Microsoft execs are fond of the term "people-centric IT" -- it's their way of saying that workers are using whatever devices they want to, and are using them at home, on the train, in a hotel, on the beach, while skiing.... You get the idea. But IT needs a way to at least make sure this explosion of user choice does not put corporate data at risk.