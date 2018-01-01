Stories by Bob Violino

Risky AI business: Navigating regulatory and legal dangers to come Artificial intelligence poses a wide range of hidden and unknown dangers for enterprises deploying the technology. Here’s how to guard against the legal and compliance risks of AI.

Safeguarding your biggest cybersecurity target: Executives Top execs make big targets, especially when traveling abroad. Here’s how to protect C-level officers from whaling, espionage, and themselves.

IoT: A vulnerable asset but also a recovery tool in disasters If you think the proliferation of mobile devices changed the concept of the network edge, get ready for the emerging Internet of Things (IoT), where a network-connected sensor could be located on top of a mountain, in a corn field or even in the ocean.

12 myths of data analytics debunked From data concerns to staffing needs to technology combinations, data analytics misconceptions abound. Here’s a no-bull look at how to leverage data science to deliver bona fide business results.

5 missteps that could cost CISOs their jobs Sure, a big preventable breach might easily cost a CISO his or her job. A few less obvious missteps could do the same.

What is SaaS? The modern way to run software The era of installing software from a CD or from a datacenter’s server is coming to a close, as internet-delivered software makes applications available anywhere, anytime

What is IaaS? The modern datacenter platform The servers, operating systems, core software, and networking you’ve long deployed in your datacenter is moving outside your walls to the public cloud

What is data mining? How analytics uncovers insights Data mining is the automated process of sorting through huge data sets to identify trends and patterns and establish relationships

How to choose the right enterprise mobility management tool As mobile device management continues to morph, consider what EMM features you need right now as well as what you might need in the future -- and don't neglect the user experience.

Is your network ready for the Internet of Things? Without network support, businesses may not be able to reap all the benefits of the data IoT generates.

The hidden pitfalls of going freelance in IT Independence has its upsides and downsides. IT pros lend firsthand advice on the challenges of going solo,

Beyond MDM: Today's EMM suites add sophisticated capabilities Enterprise mobility management tools are evolving far past their mobile device management roots. New features include better analytics, integration with Office 365, mobile identity management -- and preparing for the internet of things.

Primer: Make sense of cognitive computing If you’re confused about exactly what it means from an IT and business perspective, you’re not alone

Machine learning proves its worth to business AI on the verge: Early adopters reap business benefits, as machine learning nears the mainstream