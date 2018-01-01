Stories by Bob Violino

Risky AI business: Navigating regulatory and legal dangers to come
Artificial intelligence poses a wide range of hidden and unknown dangers for enterprises deploying the technology. Here’s how to guard against the legal and compliance risks of AI.
Artificial intelligence poses a wide range of hidden and unknown dangers for enterprises deploying the technology. Here’s how to guard against the legal and compliance risks of AI.
Top execs make big targets, especially when traveling abroad. Here’s how to protect C-level officers from whaling, espionage, and themselves.
If you think the proliferation of mobile devices changed the concept of the network edge, get ready for the emerging Internet of Things (IoT), where a network-connected sensor could be located on top of a mountain, in a corn field or even in the ocean.
From data concerns to staffing needs to technology combinations, data analytics misconceptions abound. Here’s a no-bull look at how to leverage data science to deliver bona fide business results.
Sure, a big preventable breach might easily cost a CISO his or her job. A few less obvious missteps could do the same.
The era of installing software from a CD or from a datacenter’s server is coming to a close, as internet-delivered software makes applications available anywhere, anytime
The servers, operating systems, core software, and networking you’ve long deployed in your datacenter is moving outside your walls to the public cloud
Data mining is the automated process of sorting through huge data sets to identify trends and patterns and establish relationships
As mobile device management continues to morph, consider what EMM features you need right now as well as what you might need in the future -- and don't neglect the user experience.
Without network support, businesses may not be able to reap all the benefits of the data IoT generates.
Independence has its upsides and downsides. IT pros lend firsthand advice on the challenges of going solo,
Enterprise mobility management tools are evolving far past their mobile device management roots. New features include better analytics, integration with Office 365, mobile identity management -- and preparing for the internet of things.
If you’re confused about exactly what it means from an IT and business perspective, you’re not alone
AI on the verge: Early adopters reap business benefits, as machine learning nears the mainstream
Cloud-based ERP helped turn this 2016 Data+ Editors' Choice Awards honoree, an upstart in its market, into an industry leader within 10 years.