Stories by Gregg Keizer

Google's Chromium browser explained

Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, but there would be no Chrome without Chromium, the open source project that underpins it. Here's what Chromium is, where you can download it and how it shapes your online experience. [And, if you hate it, here's how to get rid of it.]

FAQ: How Chrome's ad-blocking works

Google on Feb. 15 turned on the browser ad-blocking feature it's been talking about for a year. Here's how it works and why Google acted.

FAQ: Windows 10 LTSB explained

The 'Long-term Servicing Branch' of Windows 1o was initially aimed at enterprises that wanted to avoid Microsoft's Windows-as-a-service model and delay frequent feature updates. Here's how it's supposed to work.