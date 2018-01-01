Stories by Gregg Keizer

Microsoft to name Windows 10 1803 'Spring Creators Update' The feature upgrade is now expected to be released in early April; Microsoft's naming convention drew some barbs on Twitter.

Google's Chromium browser explained Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, but there would be no Chrome without Chromium, the open source project that underpins it. Here's what Chromium is, where you can download it and how it shapes your online experience. [And, if you hate it, here's how to get rid of it.]

FAQ: How Chrome's ad-blocking works Google on Feb. 15 turned on the browser ad-blocking feature it's been talking about for a year. Here's how it works and why Google acted.

Microsoft hints at early April release of Windows 10's next feature upgrade Based on the current progress for Windows 10 version 1809, due out this fall, it now looks like the spring update for the OS will arrive on April 3 or 10.

Microsoft's free analytics service sniffs out Meltdown, Spectre patch status Windows Analytics can now scan enterprise PCs running Windows 10, Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 and report on whether they're prepped to fend off attacks based on the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities.

Microsoft to cover Windows 7 with advanced threat service Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection can detect ongoing attacks on corporate networks, investigate the attack or breach, and provide response recommendations. It will be added to Windows 7 and 8.1 by this summer.

Chrome 68 to condemn all unencrypted sites by late July Google in July will start inserting a 'not secure' label in the address bar of every website that uses HTTP connections between its servers and users.

FAQ: Microsoft monkeys with Windows 10 support – again Microsoft unveiled a slew of changes to Windows 10 support, acknowledging that its rapid development-and-release tempo is still being resisted by enterprises.

Windows 10 shows users what data it collects and phones in With Windows Insider build 17083, Microsoft responded to criticism about transparency by adding a 'Diagnostic Data Viewer' app to the OS for beta users to try out.

Microsoft releases emergency Windows update to hamstring earlier 'Spectre' defence Intel urged customers not to deploy firmware updates aimed at the Spectre and Meltdown flaws because the updates caused system instability; Microsoft reacted with its own release – KB4078130 – on Saturday.

What's in the latest Firefox update? More speed Firefox 58 for Windows, macOS and Linux – the newest version of Firefox Quantum – boosts page load speeds by changing how the browser handles JavaScript.

Microsoft shoots for AutoSave parity in Mac Office 365 Office for Mac 2016 gets an auto-save feature matching what Windows users have had since last August. AutoSave is available only to Office for Mac 2016 users who also subscribe to Office 365.

FAQ: Windows 10 LTSB explained The 'Long-term Servicing Branch' of Windows 1o was initially aimed at enterprises that wanted to avoid Microsoft's Windows-as-a-service model and delay frequent feature updates. Here's how it's supposed to work.

Mozilla mandates that new Firefox features rely on encrypted connections Future web-facing features in the browser must now meet a standard that requires all browser-to-server-and-back traffic be encrypted.