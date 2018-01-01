Stories by Stuart Corner

Déjà vu: Cisco goes after SME market Cisco ANZ has announced a renewed focus on the small and medium business market, including plans to launch a digital sales channel.

Infinidat ramps up ANZ operations Israeli storage company Infinidat — which say it offers a revolutionary and highly cost-effective approach to storage — has named Newcastle-based IT services provider Regional IT and New Zealand IT services company Spectrum as its first customers under a revamped approach to the local market that has seen all its original Australian team, and its distributor, replaced.

Nation states driving the cybercrime industry There was a “meteoric rise” in the sophistication of cyber attacks in 2017 as a result of techniques developed by well-funded nation states trickling down to the criminal community, according to cyber security company CrowdStrike.

Startup Daisee applies AI to business problems ​Daisee, an Australian startup focussed on applying artificial intelligence to commercial problems has been formally launched after six months in stealth mode, revealing how it has been able to optimise supply chain issues for one of its first customers.

Motorola bringing AI and AR to public safety comms Motorola Solutions, the arm of Motorola that focuses on mission critical communications for public safety and heavy industry customers, is working on multiple fronts to enhance the capabilities of its offerings by incorporating artificial intelligence, speech recognition and augmented reality technologies.

Dell Boomi rides the IPaaS wave Dell Boomi, Dell’s integration platform as a service offering, is claiming triple digit growth in the Asia Pacific and Japan region on the back of what it says is a growth in hybrid cloud environments requiring organisations to integrate cloud based and on-premises applications.

D-Link devices get remote management D-Link has formed an exclusive partnership with Poland-based AVSystem that will enable service providers and ISPs in New Zealand and Australia to remotely provision and manage D-Link devices they supply to their customers.

Telstra in the MooD for LTE-B Telstra has detailed what it claims is a world first trial of the Multicast Operation on Demand (MooD) feature of LTE-Broadcast technology as it gears up to have LTE-B enabled across its cellular network in early 2018.

KB Food accelerates ERP with hyperconverged infrastructure KB Food Group, Australia’s largest handler of fresh seafood, has replaced its ageing IT infrastructure with hyperconverged infrastructure built with DataCore’s Virtual SAN software and Lenovo x3650 servers, reducing its hardware footprint by 70 per cent and improving the performance of key processes by up to 14 times.

OpenStack Foundation launches open source Kata Containers The OpenStack Foundation has launched a new project to develop open source containerisation software, Kata Containers, by combining components from two existing container software projects: Intel’s Clear Containers and Hyper runV, the runtime version of the software behind HyperHQ’s Hyper.sh containers as a service.

InternetNZ and Vocus slam Sky’s anti-piracy moves InternetNZ has joined Vocus is its criticism of legal action by Sky TV aimed at forcing New Zealand’s largest ISPs to block access to web sites hosting pirated content

ANZ deploys Azure Stack to keep processing in-house ANZ, the first — and so far only — named Australian customer for Azure Stack, Microsoft’s recently released on-premises version of its Azure public cloud service, is using the system to avoid having to move masses of data for a new application into the public cloud.

Broader role essential for OpenStack Foundation, says Mirantis’ Renski Boris Renski, co-founder and chief marketing officer of open source software company Mirantis, says the OpenStack Foundation’s plan to take a wider role in the open source movement is essential to the organisation’s survival.

What cyber insurers look for When he assesses a potential client for cyber risk insurance, Fergus Brooks, national practice leader of cyber risk at Aon, says he is much more interested in their operational approach to cyber threats than in their cyber threat protection technology.