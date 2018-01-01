Stories by Ann Bednarz

VMware tackles complexity of multi-cloud environments

VMware has expanded its portfolio of cloud tools to help enterprises improve the manageability of their public cloud and on-premises environments. At the same time, VMware announced the first global expansion of VMware Cloud on AWS, its joint hybrid cloud service with Amazon Web Services.

What is a SAN and how does it differ from NAS?

A storage area network (SAN) provides a pool of storage resources that can be centrally managed and allocated as needed, but how is a SAN different than NAS and how does how it segregate storage traffic?

Top 10 data center predictions: IDC

The global data center market will transform over the next few years as companies modernize their data center facilities, shift to more software-defined infrastructure, and adopt more autonomous IT infrastructure.

Hyperconvergence gathers speed in 2018

Hyperconverged systems combine storage, compute and network functionality in a single, highly virtualized solution. Hyperconvergence gained traction in 2017 as enterprises shifted storage spending to software. As the new year rolls in, the momentum will continue.

Micro-modular data centers set to multiply

Edge computing is driving demand for micro-modular data centers, which are prefabricated IT facilities encapsulated in their own protective shell. Climate controls, power distribution and network connectivity are built into the units, along with physical security, fire suppression, shock absorption, and protection from electromagnetic interference.

What is hyperconvergence?

Hyperconvergence aims to simplify data center operations by combining compute, storage and networking in a software-driven appliance.

Housing developer builds resiliency with DRaaS

Milhaus turned to provider Online Tech for its disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) offering. Support for cross-hypervisor failover is a priority for Milhaus, which is standardized on Hyper-V.

Life as an IT contractor

The upside of life as an IT contractor is alluring. You get to be your own boss, accept only the jobs you want, and work flexible hours. With each assignment comes the opportunity to learn new skills and gain exposure to different environments. But there are obvious sacrifices – job security and paid vacations, for starters.