Stories by Ann Bednarz

VMware tackles complexity of multi-cloud environments VMware has expanded its portfolio of cloud tools to help enterprises improve the manageability of their public cloud and on-premises environments. At the same time, VMware announced the first global expansion of VMware Cloud on AWS, its joint hybrid cloud service with Amazon Web Services.

Which data center intrusion prevention systems are worth the investment? NSS Labs tests 5 DCIPS products NSS Labs tests data center intrusion prevention systems (DCIPS) from Fortinet, Juniper Networks, McAfee and Trend Micro.

What is a SAN and how does it differ from NAS? A storage area network (SAN) provides a pool of storage resources that can be centrally managed and allocated as needed, but how is a SAN different than NAS and how does how it segregate storage traffic?

What is NAS and how do NAS servers excel at corralling unstructured data? Improvements in network-attached storage density and performance target unstructured data workloads. Here's how a NAS server works, how it is different than a SAN and what IT buyers want in file-level storage.

What is microsegmentation? How getting granular improves network security Microsegmentation is a way to create secure zones in data centers and cloud deployments that allow you to isolate workloads and protect them individually.

Vexata all-flash systems aim to reduce storage latency Startup Vexata tackles how to eliminate input-output bottlenecks in storage fabrics without requiring customers to retool their IT infrastructure or rewrite applications.

Top 10 data center predictions: IDC The global data center market will transform over the next few years as companies modernize their data center facilities, shift to more software-defined infrastructure, and adopt more autonomous IT infrastructure.

Hyperconvergence gathers speed in 2018 Hyperconverged systems combine storage, compute and network functionality in a single, highly virtualized solution. Hyperconvergence gained traction in 2017 as enterprises shifted storage spending to software. As the new year rolls in, the momentum will continue.

Micro-modular data centers set to multiply Edge computing is driving demand for micro-modular data centers, which are prefabricated IT facilities encapsulated in their own protective shell. Climate controls, power distribution and network connectivity are built into the units, along with physical security, fire suppression, shock absorption, and protection from electromagnetic interference.

4 job skills that can boost networking salaries Survey: Most network architects, network managers, and network engineers will land six-figure salaries in the coming year.

How network automation can speed deployments and improve security VMware shops discuss the benefits of network automation for security and management, but also for supporting agile projects.

Top storage certifications for IT pros Storage industry certifications that help demonstrate technical competency and boost qualifications for a better job.

What is hyperconvergence? Hyperconvergence aims to simplify data center operations by combining compute, storage and networking in a software-driven appliance.

Housing developer builds resiliency with DRaaS Milhaus turned to provider Online Tech for its disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) offering. Support for cross-hypervisor failover is a priority for Milhaus, which is standardized on Hyper-V.