Stories by Roger A. Grimes

Is your vendor being honest about AI?

Some vendors who claim their products use artificial intelligence or machine learning technology are really using rules-based engines. Here's how to spot the lie.

Why aren't we using SHA-3?

The Secure Hash Algorithm version 3 fixes flaws in the now-standard SHA-2 cipher. Here's how to prepare for a migration to SHA-3 when SHA-2 is inevitably compromised.

How bad are Meltdown and Spectre?

Some people aren't taking hardware vulnerabilities like Meltdown and Spectre seriously. Here's a point-by-point rebuttal to their arguments.

Hacking bitcoin and blockchain

Both bitcoin and blockchain are vulnerable to attack. Here's what you need to know to protect yourself and why blockchain is becoming a foundational technology.

How computer security pros hack the hackers

If you want to meet a really smart hacker, talk to a cybersecurity defender. These talented professionals are working every day to make cybercrime harder and less lucrative.