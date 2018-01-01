Stories by Roger A. Grimes

Is your vendor being honest about AI? Some vendors who claim their products use artificial intelligence or machine learning technology are really using rules-based engines. Here's how to spot the lie.

Why aren't we using SHA-3? The Secure Hash Algorithm version 3 fixes flaws in the now-standard SHA-2 cipher. Here's how to prepare for a migration to SHA-3 when SHA-2 is inevitably compromised.

The two most important ways to defend against security threats Patching and security training programs will thwart attacks more effectively than anything else. You're already doing them. Here's how to do them better.

How bad are Meltdown and Spectre? Some people aren't taking hardware vulnerabilities like Meltdown and Spectre seriously. Here's a point-by-point rebuttal to their arguments.

6 reasons you’re failing to focus on your biggest IT security threats Most companies are not focused on the real security threats they face, leaving them ever more vulnerable. That can change if they trust their data rather than the hype.

Hacking bitcoin and blockchain Both bitcoin and blockchain are vulnerable to attack. Here's what you need to know to protect yourself and why blockchain is becoming a foundational technology.

5 computer security facts that surprise most people As a 30-year road warrior, I’ve learned some security truths that seem wrong, but must be accepted if you really want to understand the threats you face.

What is penetration testing? The basics and requirements Penetration testing, or ethical hacking, is an in-demand skill for evaluating an organization’s defenses. Here’s what it entails and tips for breaking into the role.

How to detect malware infection in 9 easy steps Hey Windows users: Here's how to get the incredible power of 67 antivirus engines with no performance impact on your computer

What is OAuth? What security pros need to know The OAuth open authorization framework allows websites and services to share assets among users. It is widely accepted, but be aware of its vulnerabilities.

The 10 Windows group policy settings you need to get right Configure these 10 group policy settings carefully, and enjoy better Windows security across the office

Your secure developer workstation solution is here, finally! Developer workstations are high-value targets for hackers and often vulnerable. Now you can protect them using concepts borrowed from securing system admin workstations.

The best identity management advice right now We've never been closer to getting pervasive, global identities. And with 2FA/MFA, you get all of the benefit with less of the risk.

How computer security pros hack the hackers If you want to meet a really smart hacker, talk to a cybersecurity defender. These talented professionals are working every day to make cybercrime harder and less lucrative.