Stories by Reuters

Broadcom promises on security, Qualcomm revamps board Broadcom has promised not to sell critical national security assets to foreign buyers if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved, another effort by the Singapore-based firm to appease U.S. security concerns.

China eyes 'black tech' to boost security as parliament meets At a highway check point on the outskirts of Beijing, local police are this week testing out a new security tool: smart glasses that can pick up facial features and car registration plates, and match them in real-time with a database of suspects.

SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals German software maker SAP found compliance breaches and "indications of misconduct" in US$50 million of public sector deals in South Africa involving the Guptas, friends of former president Jacob Zuma accused of corruption, it has revealed.

Snapchat to cut more than 120 engineers Snapchat owner Snap Inc will cut just over 120 engineers and reorganize its engineering team, according to a company memo.

BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram over patent infringement BlackBerry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook and its WhatsApp and Instagram apps, arguing that they copied technology and features from BlackBerry Messenger.

US sees national security risk from Broadcom's Qualcomm deal A U.S. government national security panel has identified potential risks that warrant a full investigation of Singapore-based Broadcom US$117 billion bid for chipmaker Qualcomm, a senior U.S. Treasury official said in a letter to the companies this week.

Equifax breach could be most costly in corporate history Equifax said it expects costs related to its massive 2017 data breach to surge by US$275 million this year, suggesting the incident at the credit reporting bureau could turn out to be the most costly hack in corporate history.

Equifax discovers another 2.4 million customers hit by data breach Equifax has identified an additional 2.4 million U.S. consumers affected by last year's massive data breach, bringing the total number of people whose data was compromised to more than 147 million.

Google launches Slack competitor Hangouts Chat Google released an update to its internet chat tool Hangouts on Wednesday, aiming to make it suitable in workplaces so the Alphabet unit can compete with business software makers including Microsoft and Slack.

Spotify files for direct listing on New York Stock Exchange Music streaming service Spotify on Wednesday filed for a direct listing of its shares, taking an unusual path to the U.S. public markets for a large company.

Moon to get first mobile phone network The moon will get its first mobile phone network next year, enabling high-definition streaming from the lunar landscape back to earth, part of a project to back the first privately funded moon mission.

Secretive US security panel discussing Broadcom's Qualcomm bid, sources say A national security panel that can stop mergers that could harm U.S. security has begun looking at Singapore-based chipmaker Broadcom Ltd's plan to take over rival Qualcomm Inc, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Microsoft email fight reaches US supreme court A major privacy rights fight between Microsoft Corp and the Justice Department reaches the US Supreme Court this week, with the justices considering whether US law allows prosecutors to compel technology companies to hand over data stored overseas.

US SEC calls for 'clearer' cyber risk disclosure from companies The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has updated guidance to public companies on how and when they should disclose cyber security risks and breaches, including potential weaknesses that have not yet been targeted by hackers.