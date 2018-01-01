Stories by Reuters

Broadcom promises on security, Qualcomm revamps board

Broadcom has promised not to sell critical national security assets to foreign buyers if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved, another effort by the Singapore-based firm to appease U.S. security concerns.

China eyes 'black tech' to boost security as parliament meets

At a highway check point on the outskirts of Beijing, local police are this week testing out a new security tool: smart glasses that can pick up facial features and car registration plates, and match them in real-time with a database of suspects.

SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals

German software maker SAP found compliance breaches and "indications of misconduct" in US$50 million of public sector deals in South Africa involving the Guptas, friends of former president Jacob Zuma accused of corruption, it has revealed.

US sees national security risk from Broadcom's Qualcomm deal

A U.S. government national security panel has identified potential risks that warrant a full investigation of Singapore-based Broadcom US$117 billion bid for chipmaker Qualcomm, a senior U.S. Treasury official said in a letter to the companies this week.

Equifax breach could be most costly in corporate history

Equifax said it expects costs related to its massive 2017 data breach to surge by US$275 million this year, suggesting the incident at the credit reporting bureau could turn out to be the most costly hack in corporate history.

Google launches Slack competitor Hangouts Chat

Google released an update to its internet chat tool Hangouts on Wednesday, aiming to make it suitable in workplaces so the Alphabet unit can compete with business software makers including Microsoft and Slack.

Moon to get first mobile phone network

The moon will get its first mobile phone network next year, enabling high-definition streaming from the lunar landscape back to earth, part of a project to back the first privately funded moon mission.

Microsoft email fight reaches US supreme court

A major privacy rights fight between Microsoft Corp and the Justice Department reaches the US Supreme Court this week, with the justices considering whether US law allows prosecutors to compel technology companies to hand over data stored overseas.