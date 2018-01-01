Stories by Peter Sayer

Facebook must face privacy lawsuit in Austria, EU court rules

Facebook must defend its privacy policy against a consumer lawsuit in an Austrian court, the European Union’s highest court has ruled. Its judgement has consequences for all businesses handling the personal information of consumers in the EU.

EU wants all online businesses to pay their taxes

Corporations can escape death for as long as they make a profit -- but they still have to pay their taxes, the European Commission has ruled in two cases involving Apple and Amazon.com. At the same time, the Commission has unveiled reforms to the way value-added tax (VAT) is collected that will affect businesses selling online across the EU.