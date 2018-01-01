Stories by Peter Sayer

Latvian mobile operator invites cyber attackers to have a go Security researchers wanting to test the kind of malware that could break public networks now have a place to do so in safety

SAP turns to prepay and iOS to mobilize SAP Cloud Platform usage SAP is looking to tried-and-tested methods from the mobile world to boost usage of its platform-as-a-service offering.

Share your earbuds to hold a conversation in a foreign language Waverly Labs has added a new conversation mode to the software driving its Pilot earbuds

Nokia expands home networking reach with mesh Wi-Fi product Nokia wants to help carriers upgrade their mobile networks to 5G -- but it also wants to give home Wi-Fi a boost

Broadcom raises its offer for Qualcomm to US$120 billion Broadcom upped its takeover bid for smartphone microprocessor maker Qualcomm on Monday, saying this is its final offer.

Mobile apps: You use, you lose, warn campaign groups The Center for Humane Technology and Common Sense want to warn kids about mobile apps they say are addictive

Facebook must face privacy lawsuit in Austria, EU court rules Facebook must defend its privacy policy against a consumer lawsuit in an Austrian court, the European Union’s highest court has ruled. Its judgement has consequences for all businesses handling the personal information of consumers in the EU.

Self-driving cars head for Las Vegas consumer electronics show If you want to see the future of self-driving vehicles forget the auto shows, head for CES

Supercomputing is becoming super-efficient, Top500 list shows The highest climber in the latest Top500 list of the world's fastest supercomputers is also one of the highest scorers on the Green500 ranking of the world's most efficient.

EU wants more complaints about Privacy Shield deal with US European Union officials want more people to complain about Privacy Shield, the exemption to European Union data protection law that allows businesses to export personal information to the U.S. for processing.

Nvidia asks enterprises to join it in Holodeck VR environment Nvidia is inviting 3D designers aboard its Holodeck, a high-resolution collaborative environment that businesses can use to design, develop and demonstrate their products in virtual reality.

Facebook tests stand-alone Workplace Chat app The social network has quietly published a standalone Workplace Chat app to complement its existing browser-based Workplace enterprise networking service.

EU wants all online businesses to pay their taxes Corporations can escape death for as long as they make a profit -- but they still have to pay their taxes, the European Commission has ruled in two cases involving Apple and Amazon.com. At the same time, the Commission has unveiled reforms to the way value-added tax (VAT) is collected that will affect businesses selling online across the EU.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise opens app store for factories HPE wants to make it almost as easy for production managers to deploy new software to the factory floor as to their mobile phone.