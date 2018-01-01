Stories by Martyn Williams

DeX gets an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy S9 A better camera and personalized emojis might headline the new features on Samsung's Galaxy S9, but there's are good reasons for enterprise users to take notice: a new version of its innovative DeX dock and upgrades to Knox.

Samsung's Note8 to debut in September Samsung's Note8 will launch in mid-September with a big screen, dual cameras, stylus and a hope that the smartphone maker can finally put the Note7 battery debacle behind it.

The next 5 years in AI will be frenetic, says Intel's new AI chief Research into artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, and the frenetic pace won't let up for about five years.

How to protect your Google and Facebook accounts with a security key Security keys offer a more secure alternative to code-based two-factor authentication.

This tiny drone can be carried and deployed by soldiers Drone-maker AeroVironment has developed a handheld quadcopter that it says can be carried by soldiers on the battlefield and quickly deployed to get an aerial look at a potentially hostile location.

Sony's clever image sensor helps autonomous cars see better Sony has developed a CCD image sensor that can help autonomous cars make sense of electronic road signs and see better when transitioning between dark tunnels and daylight.

The BlackBerry KeyOne - a surprising phone with a hardware keyboard For the first time the iconic BlackBerry hardware keyboard has been married with Android in the BlackBerry KeyOne.

BlackBerry KeyOne to launch in US and Canada in late May The BlackBerry KeyOne, an Android-based smartphone with a hardware keyboard, will be available in the U.S. and Canada from May 31, the phone's maker said Thursday.

Google becomes first foreign internet company to launch service in Cuba Google servers inside Cuba are now live on the Internet, marking a major milestone in the country's communications evolution and promising faster access to Google's services for Cuban users.

Palantir to pay US$1.7 million to settle racial hiring bias claim Data analytics company Palantir will pay US$1.7 million in back pay and stock options to settle charges that it routinely discriminated against Asian job applicants. In addition, it must also hire eight people from among those it allegedly discriminated against.

Fake heads and robot probes: testing smartphones prior to launch On the shelves of a laboratory near San Francisco sit tanks and tanks of mysterious looking liquids. It's the Silicon Valley offices of UL, a product testing organisation previously known as Underwriters Laboratory, and these liquids play an important part in smartphone safety.

Trump's cybersecurity mystery: 90 days in, where's the plan? On Jan. 6, Donald Trump said his administration would produce a report on cybersecurity within 90 days after his inaguration. On Wednesday, President Trump marks his 90th day in office with no sign of a report or indication that one is on the way.

Samsung taps DOD tech veteran to head enterprise push Samsung Electronics has appointed the former CIO of the Department of Defense to help a global push to expand its mobile enterprise business.

Apple said to be targeting a stake in Toshiba's memory chip business Apple is the latest company to be linked with a possible bid for or an investment in Toshiba's sizable computer memory business, which is up for sale.