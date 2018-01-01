Stories by Paul Krill

What’s new for developers in Android P
Kotlin, machine learning, and greater app compatibility get attention in the latest Google developer tools
No longer an up-and-comer, Ruby seems to be settling in as a mature language for the long term
The main behavioral change makes F# tuple types and System.Tuple types completely synonymous
Oracle’s rich media web technology will be broken out of standard Java as of JDK 11, and will proceed at its own pace
Functional tests for MVC apps gets attention through a new Nuget package in the first beta
The first major Spring Boot upgrade in four years supports Java 9 and Spring Framework 5
The first beta release is now available for Android and iOS developers
Developers are using Go at work more, as more businesses see it as critical
The use of open source Bazel, a multilanguage tool for building and testing software, and the Ivy renderer top the planned new features
Dart 2 has been rebooted for client-side web and mobile development
The multiplatform package manager builds and shares native binaries
The beta of the NetBeans Version 9.0 IDE supports Java 9’s new Java Module System
MongoDB 4.0 will be released in summer 2018 but is in public beta now
Udash compiles code to JavaScript and can work with JavaScript libraries such as Bootstrap and jQuery
The WebAssembly format is key to the experimental framework’s ability to deliver .Net apps