Stories by Paul Krill

What’s new for developers in Android P Kotlin, machine learning, and greater app compatibility get attention in the latest Google developer tools

Ruby (finally) gains in popularity, but Go plateaus No longer an up-and-comer, Ruby seems to be settling in as a mature language for the long term

What’s new in the F# programming language The main behavioral change makes F# tuple types and System.Tuple types completely synonymous

JavaFX will be removed from the Java JDK Oracle’s rich media web technology will be broken out of standard Java as of JDK 11, and will proceed at its own pace

What’s new in the ASP.Net Core 2.1 web framework Functional tests for MVC apps gets attention through a new Nuget package in the first beta

What’s new in the Spring Boot 2.0 builder for Java apps The first major Spring Boot upgrade in four years supports Java 9 and Spring Framework 5

What’s new in Google’s Flutter mobile dev framework The first beta release is now available for Android and iOS developers

Go gains a foothold in the workplace Developers are using Go at work more, as more businesses see it as critical

Angular roadmap: What’s next for Google’s web framework The use of open source Bazel, a multilanguage tool for building and testing software, and the Ivy renderer top the planned new features

What’s new in Google’s Dart language Dart 2 has been rebooted for client-side web and mobile development

Conan package manager brings C and C++ to devops The multiplatform package manager builds and shares native binaries

What’s new in Apache’s NetBeans IDE for Java 9 The beta of the NetBeans Version 9.0 IDE supports Java 9’s new Java Module System

MongoDB will support multidocument ACID transactions MongoDB 4.0 will be released in summer 2018 but is in public beta now

Udash framework brings Scala to web development Udash compiles code to JavaScript and can work with JavaScript libraries such as Bootstrap and jQuery