Stories by Paul Heltzel

The 12 biggest issues IT faces today
From securing IoT to retraining IT talent to finding new revenue streams, CIOs have more than their share of concerns keeping them up at night.
From securing IoT to retraining IT talent to finding new revenue streams, CIOs have more than their share of concerns keeping them up at night.
From machine learning to digital twins, opportunities abound in emerging (and converging) tech trends
From the Know It All to the Overwhelmer, succeeding beneath a bad manager takes strategy and finesse
Sensing a possible stall in your coding career? Here’s how to break free and tap your true potential
The secret to building and maintaining a great development team requires transparency, flexibility, and yes, good vibes
Failure may lead to success, but unthinking complacency is a certain dev career killer
To get to the top of the org chart, you'll need more than basic dev skills. Today's head honchos offer their wisdom on getting ahead
From JavaScript to big data to devops, we break down your best bets for bolstering your career this year
The rise of contract and contingent work is shaking up the traditional IT career path. Here’s how to navigate for success
IT infrastructure is increasingly giving way to the cloud. Here's how to remain relevant in the years ahead
You've heard the timeworn advice: Leverage LinkedIn, post code to GitHub, bone up on the latest buzzy tech. But a little-known career trick is giving some of today's top developers an edge: Hire an agent to find work for you.
Like a carpenter called in to salvage a home repair gone wrong, developers who've been around the block are used to seeing a handful of the same problems. The code gets creaky; bug reports file at an ever-increasing clip; the time spent maintaining the project surpasses any ability to add features to it. At a certain point, the question arises: Can you rehab the code, or should you scrap it and rebuild from the ground up?
Who would have thought convergence would lead to this? I'm sitting at home, PDA in hand, waiting breathlessly for the next Dennis Miller translation from his play-by-play on Monday Night Football.
Updating a Web site is no picnic. To ease the pain, an oddly named Web site called Blogger can help you publish fresh information on your site simply, no matter where the new material resides.
Sure, you can find long-distance driving directions online. But what about pinpointing points of interest or tourist traps along the way? DeLorme's newest update of its AAA Map'n'Go software makes easy work of finding thousands of hotels and restaurants--along with the requisite point-to-point driving directions, destination information, and basic mapping at street level for 240 urban centers.