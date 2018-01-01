Stories by Paul Heltzel

The 12 biggest issues IT faces today From securing IoT to retraining IT talent to finding new revenue streams, CIOs have more than their share of concerns keeping them up at night.

11 technologies developers should explore now From machine learning to digital twins, opportunities abound in emerging (and converging) tech trends

6 terrible tech managers—and how to succeed despite them From the Know It All to the Overwhelmer, succeeding beneath a bad manager takes strategy and finesse

Stop now: Don't become a dead-end developer Sensing a possible stall in your coding career? Here’s how to break free and tap your true potential

16 ways to build a better dev team The secret to building and maintaining a great development team requires transparency, flexibility, and yes, good vibes

7 deadly career mistakes developers make Failure may lead to success, but unthinking complacency is a certain dev career killer

The road to success: Tech leaders tell all To get to the top of the org chart, you'll need more than basic dev skills. Today's head honchos offer their wisdom on getting ahead

The 13 developer skills you need to master now From JavaScript to big data to devops, we break down your best bets for bolstering your career this year

How to thrive in the coming tech gig economy The rise of contract and contingent work is shaking up the traditional IT career path. Here’s how to navigate for success

Clouds ahead: What an IT career will look like five years out IT infrastructure is increasingly giving way to the cloud. Here's how to remain relevant in the years ahead

Attention, rockstar developers: Get a talent agent You've heard the timeworn advice: Leverage LinkedIn, post code to GitHub, bone up on the latest buzzy tech. But a little-known career trick is giving some of today's top developers an edge: Hire an agent to find work for you.

How to salvage a (nearly) hopeless software project Like a carpenter called in to salvage a home repair gone wrong, developers who've been around the block are used to seeing a handful of the same problems. The code gets creaky; bug reports file at an ever-increasing clip; the time spent maintaining the project surpasses any ability to add features to it. At a certain point, the question arises: Can you rehab the code, or should you scrap it and rebuild from the ground up?

Introduce Your PDA to Monday Night Football Who would have thought convergence would lead to this? I'm sitting at home, PDA in hand, waiting breathlessly for the next Dennis Miller translation from his play-by-play on Monday Night Football.



Blogger: A Web Novice's Design Tool Updating a Web site is no picnic. To ease the pain, an oddly named Web site called Blogger can help you publish fresh information on your site simply, no matter where the new material resides.

