Stories by JR Raphael

28 ways Google Assistant can make you more efficient Google Assistant has some genuinely useful productivity tools for professionals — and it's up to you to learn how to use them.

4 must-know facts about secure mobile printing Mobile printing is making major strides right now. Is your company's mobile print security up to speed?

The best Android apps for team collaboration Stay connected and productive wherever you are with these first-rate collaboration apps for Android.

The best Android apps for organizing your life From projects to places and to-do lists to travel, these Android apps will help you organize all the important areas of your life.

How to securely erase your Android device in 4 steps Securely wiping an Android device isn't difficult, but there are some critical steps you don't want to overlook.

5 mobile security threats you should take seriously in 2018 Mobile malware? Some mobile security threats are more pressing. Every enterprise should have its eye on these issue in the coming year.

The best note-taking apps for Android Note-takers, take note: Whether you want gobs of features or uber-simplicity, these are the best apps for collecting and managing info on Android.

Android versions: A living history from 1.0 to today Explore Android's ongoing evolution with this visual timeline of versions, starting B.C. (before Cupcake) and going all the way to Oreo.

Android apps for Chromebooks: The essentials Turn your Chromebook into a uniquely versatile modern computing machine with these Chrome-OS-enhancing apps.

How to connect to a remote computer with Chrome Remote Desktop Want to access a computer from another desktop or a mobile device? Google's Chrome Remote Desktop is a simple, fast and free way to make the connection.

16 time-saving Android shortcuts Give your mobile productivity a boost with these easy-to-master Android shortcuts.

Android file management: An easy-to-follow guide From managing files on your phone to seamlessly syncing folders with your computer, this guide will turn you into a certified Android file master.

iPhone to Android: The ultimate switching guide Ready to make the move from iOS to Android? Here's everything you need to successfully switch from an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or any other Android device.

How to back up Android devices: The complete guide Make sure all your important data is always synced and protected with this easy-to-follow Android backup guide.