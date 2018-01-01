Stories by J.M. Porup

A massive internet blackout similar to the Dyn DNS outage in 2016 could easily happen again, despite relatively low-cost countermeasures, according to a new study out of Harvard University.
SQL injection attacks are well-understood and easily preventable, and the priority for risk mitigation should be preventing SQL injection attacks in the first place. Listen to Little Bobby Tables and sanitize your database inputs.
Shiny buttons that go "ping!" considered harmful.
Qubes OS defends at-risk enterprise users from targeted attacks, as well as drive-by malware and the Meltdown exploit.
To few eyeballs on code is a security issue. Can FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and NetBSD survive?
Humans make irrational decisions under pressure. Security training needs to focus on changing behavior, not just raising awareness. Using effective analogies can help.
You need to apply Meltdown and Spectre patches to pretty much everything in your enterprise. And you need to start now. We help you prioritize.
AWS's new GuardDuty and Macie offerings unleash the power of machine learning to secure your data. Are they right for your enterprise?
Some information security insiders raised a red flag when Russian requests to review security software code became known. The controversy may be a tempest in a teapot.