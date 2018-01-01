Stories by J.M. Porup

Another massive DDoS internet blackout could be coming your way A massive internet blackout similar to the Dyn DNS outage in 2016 could easily happen again, despite relatively low-cost countermeasures, according to a new study out of Harvard University.

What is SQL injection? This oldie but goodie can make your web applications hurt SQL injection attacks are well-understood and easily preventable, and the priority for risk mitigation should be preventing SQL injection attacks in the first place. Listen to Little Bobby Tables and sanitize your database inputs.

Security lessons from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Shiny buttons that go "ping!" considered harmful.

The Qubes high-security operating system gains traction in the enterprise Qubes OS defends at-risk enterprise users from targeted attacks, as well as drive-by malware and the Meltdown exploit.

Is the BSD OS dying? Some security researchers think so To few eyeballs on code is a security issue. Can FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and NetBSD survive?

Are bad analogies are killing your security training program? Humans make irrational decisions under pressure. Security training needs to focus on changing behavior, not just raising awareness. Using effective analogies can help.

Meltdown and Spectre patches: Where to start and what to expect You need to apply Meltdown and Spectre patches to pretty much everything in your enterprise. And you need to start now. We help you prioritize.

AWS raises machine learning expectations for cloud security AWS's new GuardDuty and Macie offerings unleash the power of machine learning to secure your data. Are they right for your enterprise?