Stories by Terena Bell

What is natural language processing? The business benefits of NLP explained Natural language processing is a branch of AI that enables computers to understand, process, and generate language just as people do — and its use in business is rapidly growing.

Will the end of net neutrality be a security nightmare? Effects of the net neutrality repeal in the US are hard to predict, but there could be additional costs for using endpoint security tools if data rates rise. Best advice: Stay the course on security for now.

4 business applications for natural language processing Four natural language processing business applications being developed today that we’ll all use tomorrow.

Redefining perimeter network security: The future is a hybrid As information pushes further into the cloud, the role of perimeter security is changing. It will become part of a multifaceted solution for network security.