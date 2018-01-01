Stories by Karen Drewitt, The Missing Link

Today’s teenagers are true digital natives. Technology is so inextricably woven into every aspect of their lives that most teenagers can provide tech support to their parents without even breaking a sweat.
Most people in the IT industry are aware of the perennial skills shortage and the need to find ways to address it effectively. One of the options that organisations could consider is implementing a mentoring program.
Australian organisations continue to struggle to overcome the skills gap in the IT industry. With new disciplines emerging all the time, such as big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence, the skills shortage will only get worse if the industry doesn’t act now to address it.