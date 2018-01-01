Stories by Karen Drewitt, The Missing Link

The importance of mentors in the IT industry

Most people in the IT industry are aware of the perennial skills shortage and the need to find ways to address it effectively. One of the options that organisations could consider is implementing a mentoring program.

Inspiring the future generation of technology professionals

Australian organisations continue to struggle to overcome the skills gap in the IT industry. With new disciplines emerging all the time, such as big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence, the skills shortage will only get worse if the industry doesn’t act now to address it.