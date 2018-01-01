Stories by George Nott

UNSW makes quantum leap toward securing entangled states in silicon What gets scientists so excited about the potential of quantum computers is the ability of multiple quantum bits to exhibit what is called ‘quantum entanglement’.

Australian companies forked out $347k last year in unlicensed software settlements ​The Software Alliance (BSA) settled 28 cases involving the use of unlicensed software in Australia last year, double the number settled in 2016.

Swinburne launches supercomputer OzStar with paint job nod to Einstein ​Swinburne University of Technology has officially launched its $4 million supercomputer ‘OzSTAR’ and given it a paint job in ode to Albert Einstein.

Victorian government launches all-party AI group The Victorian Government has launched an all-party parliamentary group to consider the policy challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence.

Surviving website traffic spikes with an eye on Married At First Sight ​In the UK, there is a hydro power plant designed specifically to inject a spurt of electricity into the National Grid when Brits get up from their sofas en masse to make a cup of tea as the credits roll on popular television programmes.

Service Stream CIO departs The chief information officer of ASX-listed network infrastructure firm Service Stream has departed the company.

Mobile monitoring and machine learning unlock the mathematics of memories ​Everyone remembers where they were when they first learned two planes had struck the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001, but what did you have for dinner on the second Tuesday of last month?

Webjet rolls out 'blockchain as a service' to hotel partners Webjet has rolled out ‘blockchain as a service’ to four external partners, to help them reduce the financial losses and pain caused by disputed bookings.

The ATO now holds the voiceprints of one in seven Australians The Australian Taxation Office holds the voiceprint of one in seven Australians, according to figures released to Computerworld.

A cheap quadcopter, computer vision techniques and thousands of plastic ducks prove drones’ value in ecology ​Drones have proved hugely beneficial to ecologists in improving our understanding of animals in the wild.

ASX to spend $50m on CHESS replacement and major data centre upgrade this year ASX Group, operator of the Australian Securities Exchange, has outlined plans to spend $50 million on technology this year, including the blockchain-inspired replacement for CHESS and a major upgrade of one of its data centres.

Ex US Defense CIO: Spend cyber budget on people before tech The former chief information officer of the US Department of Defense has said an organisation’s cyber security budget is most effectively spent on educating staff, rather than technology.

Satellite spy firm seeks ASX listing to help stop boats and secure borders A Luxembourg-based satellite company has announced its intention to list on the Australian Securities Exchange, eyeing what it describes as a huge opportunity for its technology to help secure Australia’s coastline.

Suncorp ends agreement with business insights platform 9 Spokes ​Suncorp has ended its agreement with 9 Spokes, provider of the business insights platform behind its Suncorp Business Toolbox product.