Stories by George Nott

UNSW makes quantum leap toward securing entangled states in silicon
What gets scientists so excited about the potential of quantum computers is the ability of multiple quantum bits to exhibit what is called ‘quantum entanglement’.
The Software Alliance (BSA) settled 28 cases involving the use of unlicensed software in Australia last year, double the number settled in 2016.
Swinburne University of Technology has officially launched its $4 million supercomputer ‘OzSTAR’ and given it a paint job in ode to Albert Einstein.
The Victorian Government has launched an all-party parliamentary group to consider the policy challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence.
In the UK, there is a hydro power plant designed specifically to inject a spurt of electricity into the National Grid when Brits get up from their sofas en masse to make a cup of tea as the credits roll on popular television programmes.
The chief information officer of ASX-listed network infrastructure firm Service Stream has departed the company.
Everyone remembers where they were when they first learned two planes had struck the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001, but what did you have for dinner on the second Tuesday of last month?
Webjet has rolled out ‘blockchain as a service’ to four external partners, to help them reduce the financial losses and pain caused by disputed bookings.
The Australian Taxation Office holds the voiceprint of one in seven Australians, according to figures released to Computerworld.
Drones have proved hugely beneficial to ecologists in improving our understanding of animals in the wild.
ASX Group, operator of the Australian Securities Exchange, has outlined plans to spend $50 million on technology this year, including the blockchain-inspired replacement for CHESS and a major upgrade of one of its data centres.
The former chief information officer of the US Department of Defense has said an organisation’s cyber security budget is most effectively spent on educating staff, rather than technology.
A Luxembourg-based satellite company has announced its intention to list on the Australian Securities Exchange, eyeing what it describes as a huge opportunity for its technology to help secure Australia’s coastline.
Suncorp has ended its agreement with 9 Spokes, provider of the business insights platform behind its Suncorp Business Toolbox product.
A vacancy has arisen for what is claimed to be Australia’s first technology leadership role dedicated to the conservation of endangered wildlife.