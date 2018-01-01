Stories by Lucas Carlson

For the first time ever, Google has published a set of standards it says smartphones must meet to be business friendly, highlighting those that get regular security patches and at least one major OS update.
Use microservices architecture to break large applications into lightweight apps that can be scaled horizontally
A more agile approach to developing, testing, and deploying applications calls for more comprehensive and real-time monitoring systems
A combination of cultural transformation and automation is redefining the way developers and operations work together
SanDisk today unveiled what it's calling the world's thinnest 1TB solid-state drive, which comes in an M.2 form factor that's only 1.5mm thick.