Stories by Clint Boulton

Augmented reality and virtual reality implementations are building steam at Kimberly-Clark, Farmers Insurance and Foot Locker, say CIOs for those leading brands.
From false promises to role changes, CIOs exit when their ability to execute their strategy or grow their careers hits a road block — a trend that may be accelerating, thanks to the rise of digital transformations.
Thanks to the cloud and mobile devices, ‘shadow IT’ has become a key concern for CIOs in every industry. Here, CIOs share their real-world experiences reining in tech outside their formal control.
More CIOs are turning to Apptio’s analytics service to automate technology business management (TBM), a framework for aligning the value of IT services with the cost to produce them.
Robotic process automation has gained traction as a way of automating tedious business tasks, freeing up corporate workers to tackle higher-value analysis and decision-making. But RPA requires proper design, planning and governance if it's to bolster the business, experts say.
Looking to upgrade its technology platforms, including SAP enterprise software and HANA customer analytics, British fashion retailer Burberry recruited Walmart Asia CIO Fumbi Chima.