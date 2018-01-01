Stories by Simon Bisson

First look: Project Spartan, Microsoft's next-generation Web browser

Microsoft's faster release schedule for its Windows 10 Technical Preview kicked into high gear yesterday with the release of another build a mere 12 days after 10041. This time, with build 10049, Microsoft has added one of Windows 10's major new features: its next-generation Web browser.

Windows 10 Technical Preview deep-dive: A promise of better things to come

It's been nearly a week since <a href="http://www.computerworld.com/article/2689409/microsoft-unveils-spiritual-successor-to-windows-7-by-going-to-10.html">Microsoft announced</a> that it will follow Windows 8.1 with Windows 10 -- and <a href="http://www.computerworld.com/article/2690559/microsoft-launches-windows-10-preview-program.html">released its Technical Preview</a> so that those interested could take a first look at the new operating system. Since then I've been exploring the new OS, alongside the sparse documentation Microsoft has released.