Stories by Simon Bisson

Azure Logic Apps: The IFTTT or Quick Basic for the serverless era Microsoft’s Logic Apps gives you a no-code development environment for basic workflow-driven application integration

Your first UWP application: Use this shortcut to get started Microsoft’s open source Windows Template Studio speeds up application development for the post-Win32s era

Get logistical with the Bing Maps APIs Bing’s mapping tools are adding services to help trucks get where they need to be, when they need to be there

First look: Microsoft’s API mashup tool for the rest of us Microsoft Flow makes it easy for anyone to string together inputs, outputs, and actions into simple applications

First look: Project Spartan, Microsoft's next-generation Web browser Microsoft's faster release schedule for its Windows 10 Technical Preview kicked into high gear yesterday with the release of another build a mere 12 days after 10041. This time, with build 10049, Microsoft has added one of Windows 10's major new features: its next-generation Web browser.