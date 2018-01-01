Stories by David Linthicum

Cloud migration: The pros and cons of a common platform Heterogeneity in the datacenter can be enormous, so it's tempting to use a cloud migration to standardize on one platform. If only it were that easy

What is multicloud? The next step in cloud computing You might think “multicloud” and “hybrid cloud” mean the same thing, but they are in fact quite different stages in the evolution of cloud computing

How to move into a cloud career from traditional IT From architects to developers, there is a path from traditional IT to the gold-plated jobs in the cloud

CIOs: Shadow IT is actually great for your cloud strategy The three reasons that departments' own adoption of cloud technologies benefits CIOs' goals

Good cloud ops needs good cloud metrics The ability to monitor the cloud is the secret to operational success for both IT and the business

Lazy logging in the cloud will cost you big Too many organizations log all cloud activities because they can. Here's what you should do instead

Windows 10 will push you to pay more for Office Microsoft's hybrid-cloud model for apps will lead to higher prices in return for greater flexibility