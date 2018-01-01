Stories by Matt Asay

Why developers focus on ‘loser’ iOS over ‘winner’ Android Linux has beat closed-source operating systems in every hardware category, but in mobile its Android derivative just can’t win in the ecosystem competition

Who really contributes to open source? New data debunks several myths around which companies lead in open source contributions

Oracle’s cloud bravado masks its database despair Oracle is a fantastic database for yesteryear’s enterprise applications, but is a poor fit for modern, big data applications

20 years on, open source hasn’t changed the world as promised Most code remains closed and proprietary, even though open source now dominates enterprise platforms. How can that be?

Why Microsoft’s Cosmos DB may displace AWS’s cloud databases Cosmos DB’s all-in-one-approach seems to be what developers really want, rather than an array of specific tools like AWS DynamoDB, Redshift, and Aurora

Google Cloud Platform’s secret sauce: Its time is now Google’s biggest strength is helping enterprises “run like Google”—something that even old-school companies have discovered they can now do

Open source innovation is now all about vendor on-ramps AWS, Microsoft, and Google are all racing to figure out how to turn their innovations into open source on-ramps to their proprietary services

Blockchain shows open source’s fatal flaw—and a way forward Open source usage has skyrocketed, but not the number of developers working on projects. Those who benefit need to pay developers to keep it all going

Alibaba Cloud faces a steep challenge outside China Alibaba’s cloud is the No. 3 public cloud globally—not Google—and it seeks to displace AWS as No. 1. But in China it is protected from competition through government ties

Cloud lockin is here to stay, so learn to love it To get the benefits of the cloud means tapping into proprietary ecosystems. But there is one way to lessen the impact: change agility

The critics are wrong about AWS’s open source approach Open source contributions aren’t selfless charity but a virtuous intersection of corporate, user, and community benefit. Which is how AWS approaches open source

Don’t take Oracle’s cloud-superiority claims too seriously Oracle’s relative low investments in cloud computing make it hard to justify its claims of superiority for IaaS and PaaS

Why Ansible is the future of Red Hat—and automated devops OpenShift gets all the attention, but the Ansible configuration automation for devops shows how to moving to the future seem boring

Why Microsoft will drive serious Linux innovation Microsoft, while maintaining its commitment to Windows, has made the necessary steps to not merely run on Linux but to help shape the future of Linux