Stories by Matthew Finnegan

Google’s Hangouts Chat collaboration app hits a booming market The company plans to use artificial intelligence for Google Calendar and Docs features and tie it all tightly with G Suite.

How to get the most out of Slack Though it's only four years old, Slack has evolved to become a leading cloud-based workplace collaboration app. Here's what it does, how to use it and why it could replace email in the future.

Microsoft targets Box, Dropbox and Google customers with OneDrive offer Google also unveils a new Drive preview pane commenting feature in G Suite for Microsoft Office files.

Microsoft turns up heat on Slack with Teams group chat update A Teams app directory is among the new features added to the company’s Office 365 group chat tool. Analysts say Microsoft is looking to match rivals like Slack in functionality.

Zoho takes on IFTTT and Microsoft Flow with cloud app integration tool Zoho Flow is a no-code, automated workflow automation platform that lets users create their own automated processes by connecting a variety of cloud apps.

Trello overhauls app directory for ‘Power-Up’ integrations Last year's Atlassian acquisition has helped grow the number of third-party applications connecting with the collaborative work management tool.

Facebook standardizes Workplace pricing, boosts cost for larger deployments The changes will make Workplace pricing 'fair, simple and predictable,' says Facebook, though new customers with more than 1,000 active users will pay more.

Slack trials private shared channels, adds admin controls Slack aims to reduce reliance on email for both internal and external communications as it pushes further into workplace collaboration.

Amazon Alexa arrives on Windows 10 PCs as virtual assistants go to work HP, Acer, Asus and Lenovo debut Windows 10 laptops and PCs supporting Alexa at this year’s CES. IT leaders are generally supportive of Amazon’s enterprise push.

Samsung takes on Microsoft and Google with its Flip collaborative whiteboard The company is looking to bring digital whiteboards into corporate meeting rooms, which one analyst called ‘the new battleground for business communications and collaboration.’

Collaboration trends 2018: Expect Microsoft Teams to gain ground, enterprises to embrace group chat ‘Collaboration is hot. It will stay hot,’ says one analyst. Look for more, and larger, deployments in the year ahead.

Microsoft Planner: A Trello rival benefits from Office 365 integration Though smaller, standalone project management rivals have gained in popularity, Microsoft’s ability to bundle Planner with other Office apps give it a big foot in the enterprise door.

Microsoft Whiteboard adds ‘digital canvas’ collaboration to Windows 10 The launch of the company’s Whiteboard public preview for Surface devices is a ‘step in the right direction’ for a more modern and natural style of collaboration, analyst says.

Alexa for Business paves way for smart A.I. assistants at work Amazon hopes to push Alexa into the office. At the same time, Cisco and Microsoft also see potential for voice-activated A.I. assistants to automate mundane tasks such as starting video conferences and booking meeting rooms.