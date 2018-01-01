Stories by Lee Doyle

The internet of things has such a wide range of use cases and individual devices that network architects have to pay attention to a wide combination of variables for communication, power, bandwidth, reliability, cost and more.
Network functions virtualization (NFV) uses commodity servers to replace specialized network appliances for more flexible, efficient and scalable services.
Branch offices are filling up with specialized networking appliances, but SD-Branch promises to reduce the clutter and save money.
Software defined networking (SDN) offers significant opportunities and challenges for enterprise IT professionals. SDN has the potential to make networks more flexible, reduce the time to provision the network, improve quality of service, reduce operational costs and make networks more secure.
In order to be successful in the fast paced Internet world, leading carriers must quickly introduce new services and reduce costs. Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is a new technology enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to transform their networks. The goal of NFV is to help providers realize the innovation and cost curves enjoyed by the IT community.
Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) has the potential to advance significant change in the way telecom networks are built and operated. Led by seven major communications service providers, NFV provides a standards-based approach to virtualizing a range of telecom applications, thus enabling them to run on industry standard servers.
While deploying SDN technology to improve data center operations gets a lot of attention, utilizing SDN to improve the quality of service in the private wide area network (WAN) is an application that can bring significant benefits to an organization. By providing lower cost and easy to deploy software solutions, SDN will expand the use of WAN optimization by enabling adoption by a wide range of large, midsize and small businesses.
Will there be a market for SDN network operating systems? The answer will be critical to the evolution of SDN standards and the development of applications that leverage SDN capabilities.
SDN is a game changer for adoption of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology in the network industry.
Security is one of the leading challenges for IT professionals. And securing the data center (and related applications) in the era of public, hybrid and private clouds presents a complex set of problems for IT. The rise of SDN technologies will change the dynamics around securing the data center network, offering opportunities for improved automation and as well as new security concerns.
There has been a lot of hype concerning software defined networks (SDN) and OpenFlow. What does SDN mean for you, and how should enterprises prepare for the coming changes in network architectures?