Stories by Lee Doyle

How to deal with networking IoT devices The internet of things has such a wide range of use cases and individual devices that network architects have to pay attention to a wide combination of variables for communication, power, bandwidth, reliability, cost and more.

What is NFV and what are its cost, performance and scaling benefits? Network functions virtualization (NFV) uses commodity servers to replace specialized network appliances for more flexible, efficient and scalable services.

SD-Branch: What it is and why you'll need it Branch offices are filling up with specialized networking appliances, but SD-Branch promises to reduce the clutter and save money.

12 tips for SDN IT buyers Software defined networking (SDN) offers significant opportunities and challenges for enterprise IT professionals. SDN has the potential to make networks more flexible, reduce the time to provision the network, improve quality of service, reduce operational costs and make networks more secure.

Transforming the network with Network Functions Virtualization: 10 recommendations for service providers In order to be successful in the fast paced Internet world, leading carriers must quickly introduce new services and reduce costs. Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is a new technology enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to transform their networks. The goal of NFV is to help providers realize the innovation and cost curves enjoyed by the IT community.

Network Functions Virtualization drives revolution in telecom network architectures Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) has the potential to advance significant change in the way telecom networks are built and operated. Led by seven major communications service providers, NFV provides a standards-based approach to virtualizing a range of telecom applications, thus enabling them to run on industry standard servers.

Exploring the SDN WAN use case While deploying SDN technology to improve data center operations gets a lot of attention, utilizing SDN to improve the quality of service in the private wide area network (WAN) is an application that can bring significant benefits to an organization. By providing lower cost and easy to deploy software solutions, SDN will expand the use of WAN optimization by enabling adoption by a wide range of large, midsize and small businesses.

The return of the network operating system (NOS) Will there be a market for SDN network operating systems? The answer will be critical to the evolution of SDN standards and the development of applications that leverage SDN capabilities.

Why SDN will accelerate COTS adoption in the networking industry SDN is a game changer for adoption of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology in the network industry.

SDN and security: Impact of network security in the SDN-enabled data center Security is one of the leading challenges for IT professionals. And securing the data center (and related applications) in the era of public, hybrid and private clouds presents a complex set of problems for IT. The rise of SDN technologies will change the dynamics around securing the data center network, offering opportunities for improved automation and as well as new security concerns.