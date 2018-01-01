Stories by Lee Doyle

How to deal with networking IoT devices

The internet of things has such a wide range of use cases and individual devices that network architects have to pay attention to a wide combination of variables for communication, power, bandwidth, reliability, cost and more.

12 tips for SDN IT buyers

Software defined networking (SDN) offers significant opportunities and challenges for enterprise IT professionals. SDN has the potential to make networks more flexible, reduce the time to provision the network, improve quality of service, reduce operational costs and make networks more secure.

Network Functions Virtualization drives revolution in telecom network architectures

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) has the potential to advance significant change in the way telecom networks are built and operated. Led by seven major communications service providers, NFV provides a standards-based approach to virtualizing a range of telecom applications, thus enabling them to run on industry standard servers.

Exploring the SDN WAN use case

While deploying SDN technology to improve data center operations gets a lot of attention, utilizing SDN to improve the quality of service in the private wide area network (WAN) is an application that can bring significant benefits to an organization. By providing lower cost and easy to deploy software solutions, SDN will expand the use of WAN optimization by enabling adoption by a wide range of large, midsize and small businesses.

SDN and security: Impact of network security in the SDN-enabled data center

Security is one of the leading challenges for IT professionals. And securing the data center (and related applications) in the era of public, hybrid and private clouds presents a complex set of problems for IT. The rise of SDN technologies will change the dynamics around securing the data center network, offering opportunities for improved automation and as well as new security concerns.