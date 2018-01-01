Stories by Ken Mingis

Mingis on Tech: Apple's latest iOS healthcare push

When iOS 11.3 arrives later this year, it will allow a limited number of users to more easily access and share healthcare data – part of Apple's ongoing push to connect patients and doctors. Here's what that means and why Apple might actually succeed.

Tech Talk: What's trending for 2018?

The end of passwords may – or may not – be nigh. Blockchain is clearly evolving, as is 'serverless' computing. And our panel remains convinced Apple's HomePod is late to the game.

Mingis on Tech: 2018 and the Blockchain bubble

After a raft of pilot programs last year, blockchain continues to evolve. It's now seen as the heart of a new global shipping platform that could save companies billions and the underpinnings for a P2P cloud storage endeavor.

Mingis on Tech: Blockchain explained

One of the buzziest topics in IT right now involves blockchain, the distributed ledger tech that underpins Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. But it can – and likely will – do much more than that.

Mingis on Tech: Coding for Alexa

To most users, Alexa is the helpful voice in the Echo and Echo Dot. But with a little coding, it can be made to do much more than play music, turn on the lights or tell you the weather.

Tech Talk: The technology that scares us

Halloween may be over, but the frights remain. Whether it's from the loss of privacy from Alexa or Google Home, fake news on social media or A.I. the future could be a tech dystopia.