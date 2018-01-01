Stories by Ken Mingis

When it comes to expensive Macs, you can't get much pricier than the iMac Pro, an all-in-one workstation that starts at $4,999. Just who needs that kind of horsepower? This week's guest, that's who.
These could be the best of times, or the worst of times to be a developer, given how fast technology (and skills) change. Our experts weigh in on that conundrum – and on what we learned from Mobile World Congress.
When iOS 11.3 arrives later this year, it will allow a limited number of users to more easily access and share healthcare data – part of Apple's ongoing push to connect patients and doctors. Here's what that means and why Apple might actually succeed.
This year's MWC gets under way Feb. 26 in Barcelona, and while hardware announcements are a given, attendees are more likely to be hearing a lot about 5G networking.
The end of passwords may – or may not – be nigh. Blockchain is clearly evolving, as is 'serverless' computing. And our panel remains convinced Apple's HomePod is late to the game.
After a raft of pilot programs last year, blockchain continues to evolve. It's now seen as the heart of a new global shipping platform that could save companies billions and the underpinnings for a P2P cloud storage endeavor.
From Cisco's big plans for intent-based networking to SD-WAN, 5G and IoT, the networking industry is in the midst of big changes. Network World's Brandon Butler explains what's happening, and why.
One of the buzziest topics in IT right now involves blockchain, the distributed ledger tech that underpins Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. But it can – and likely will – do much more than that.
Uber comes in for criticism in how it handled last year's hack – as does Google for allowing Android to track its users location. Meanwhile, AWS is selling off hardware in China and one panelist wonders about the future of Firefox.
To most users, Alexa is the helpful voice in the Echo and Echo Dot. But with a little coding, it can be made to do much more than play music, turn on the lights or tell you the weather.
Apple's new iPhone X already has a lot going for it: Face ID security, an OLED display and, of course, iOS 11 – making it a top-notch (if pricey) phone for enterprise users.
Halloween may be over, but the frights remain. Whether it's from the loss of privacy from Alexa or Google Home, fake news on social media or A.I. the future could be a tech dystopia.
If you don't yet have the latest version of Windows 10, you eventually will. Preston Gralla details what to look for – and look out for – in Fall Creators Update.
Google's latest reference smartphone, the Pixel 2, is out. Our reviewer, Dan Rosenbaum, has the details on what it's like to use and whether it's enough to tempt an iPhone user to switch.
With the Equifax breach still making waves, the new Apple Watch now on wrists and A.I. seemingly everywhere, our panel digs into what's in the news in IT.