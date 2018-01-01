Stories by Ken Mingis

Mingis on Tech: The rationale for buying an iMac Pro When it comes to expensive Macs, you can't get much pricier than the iMac Pro, an all-in-one workstation that starts at $4,999. Just who needs that kind of horsepower? This week's guest, that's who.

Tech Talk: The fate of developers (and the future of mobile) These could be the best of times, or the worst of times to be a developer, given how fast technology (and skills) change. Our experts weigh in on that conundrum – and on what we learned from Mobile World Congress.

Mingis on Tech: Apple's latest iOS healthcare push When iOS 11.3 arrives later this year, it will allow a limited number of users to more easily access and share healthcare data – part of Apple's ongoing push to connect patients and doctors. Here's what that means and why Apple might actually succeed.

Mingis on Tech: What's coming up at Mobile World Congress? This year's MWC gets under way Feb. 26 in Barcelona, and while hardware announcements are a given, attendees are more likely to be hearing a lot about 5G networking.

Tech Talk: What's trending for 2018? The end of passwords may – or may not – be nigh. Blockchain is clearly evolving, as is 'serverless' computing. And our panel remains convinced Apple's HomePod is late to the game.

Mingis on Tech: 2018 and the Blockchain bubble After a raft of pilot programs last year, blockchain continues to evolve. It's now seen as the heart of a new global shipping platform that could save companies billions and the underpinnings for a P2P cloud storage endeavor.

Mingis on Tech: How networking will evolve in 2018 From Cisco's big plans for intent-based networking to SD-WAN, 5G and IoT, the networking industry is in the midst of big changes. Network World's Brandon Butler explains what's happening, and why.

Mingis on Tech: Blockchain explained One of the buzziest topics in IT right now involves blockchain, the distributed ledger tech that underpins Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. But it can – and likely will – do much more than that.

Tech Talk: Uber hack, Google tracks, AWS packs (in China) ... and Firefox is back Uber comes in for criticism in how it handled last year's hack – as does Google for allowing Android to track its users location. Meanwhile, AWS is selling off hardware in China and one panelist wonders about the future of Firefox.

Mingis on Tech: Coding for Alexa To most users, Alexa is the helpful voice in the Echo and Echo Dot. But with a little coding, it can be made to do much more than play music, turn on the lights or tell you the weather.

Mingis on Tech: The iPhone X – best phone for business, or best phone ever? Apple's new iPhone X already has a lot going for it: Face ID security, an OLED display and, of course, iOS 11 – making it a top-notch (if pricey) phone for enterprise users.

Tech Talk: The technology that scares us Halloween may be over, but the frights remain. Whether it's from the loss of privacy from Alexa or Google Home, fake news on social media or A.I. the future could be a tech dystopia.

Mingis on Tech: Thumbs ups (and downs) for Win 10 Fall Creators Update If you don't yet have the latest version of Windows 10, you eventually will. Preston Gralla details what to look for – and look out for – in Fall Creators Update.

Mingis on Tech: Pondering the Pixel 2 (as an iPhone alternative) Google's latest reference smartphone, the Pixel 2, is out. Our reviewer, Dan Rosenbaum, has the details on what it's like to use and whether it's enough to tempt an iPhone user to switch.