Stories by Rohan Pearce

Government prepares to sell off 5G spectrum

Australia’s telcos will be able to bid for 3.6GHz in an auction run by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), with the government announcing today it would push ahead with the sell-off of 125MHz of spectrum in the band.

Migration plan for FTTC gets ACCC’s blessing

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has signed off on changes proposed by Telstra to the telco’s plan for migrating services to the National Broadband Network.

Adelaide’s Ten Gig network launches

The new Ten Gigabit Adelaide network has officially launched, with services being offered to businesses in 40 buildings in South Australia’s capital.