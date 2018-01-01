Stories by Rohan Pearce

Stockland creates new C-level tech position Property developer Stockland has appointed former Fairfax Media CIO Robyn Elliott to the newly created position of chief technology and innovation officer (CTIO).

Safe harbour rules Australia’s new copyright battleground Organisations representing copyright holders are pitted against digital businesses and online service providers in Australia’s latest clash over intellectual property rules.

Unions call for ‘gig economy’ safety push New South Wales’ peak trade union body, Unions NSW, has called for a greater regulation of the so-called gig economy.

Government prepares to sell off 5G spectrum Australia’s telcos will be able to bid for 3.6GHz in an auction run by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), with the government announcing today it would push ahead with the sell-off of 125MHz of spectrum in the band.

APRA focuses on bank cyber security with proposed standard A draft standard released by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority as part of a public consultation will impose a range of cyber security related obligations on APRA-regulated organisations such as banks.

NSW government backs ‘Quantum Academy’ for state The New South Wales government has committed $500,000 towards developing a University of Sydney proposal to boost postgraduate training and research focused on quantum computing.

REA Group works on re-platforming realestate.com.au Behind the scenes REA Group has been undertaking a massive effort to replace key technologies that help drive realestate.com.au, according to Tom Varsavsky

Migration plan for FTTC gets ACCC’s blessing The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has signed off on changes proposed by Telstra to the telco’s plan for migrating services to the National Broadband Network.

NBN seeks to smooth migration of copper-based business services NBN said today it would make tweak its migration process for copper-based legacy services, such as ISDN and BDSL, that are typically used by businesses.

Adelaide’s Ten Gig network launches The new Ten Gigabit Adelaide network has officially launched, with services being offered to businesses in 40 buildings in South Australia’s capital.

ACCC to scrutinise backhaul market competition The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has launched a public inquiry into whether it will continue to regulate elements of the backhaul market.

ACCC fines NBN satellite RSP Activ8me Retail service provider Activ8me has forked over $12,600 to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Xero appoints former Microsoft Australia head to CEO role Former Microsoft Australia chief executive Steve Vamos will take on the CEO role at Xero, effective 1 April.

Alibaba Cloud eyes visual search opportunities in retail, travel sectors Alibaba Cloud is working with a number of its customers to roll out the company’s visual search service.