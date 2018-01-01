Stories by Mike Elgan

Why autonomous cars won’t be autonomous
The truth is that artificial intelligence is neither artificial nor intelligent. A.I. is made out of people.
Smartphones are fragile, bulky, distracting, insecure and hard to type on, and they don’t last long on a charge, right? Well, not anymore!
Starting this year, employees will start wearing ‘smart glasses’ to work. Are you ready?
Google’s new core competency is guessing what you’ll do, then doing it (so you don’t have to!).
The public will have to wait another decade for self-driving Ubers. But autonomous vans are already delivering groceries.
Apple won’t truly succeed with iMessage or Apple Pay unless it expands beyond the Appleverse.
The Amazon Alexa platform dominated CES this year. The virtual assistant is shaping up to be the most important new operating system.
In the world of A.I., the best virtual assistant might turn out to be your virtual self.
The rumor mill says Google is working on an operating system to replace both Chrome and Android. Does that make any sense?
When a phone is also a laptop, who needs a tablet?
Honestly, the biggest culture-changing application for augmented reality will be always-on lie detection.
It’s official: Smartphones are powerful enough to serve as laptop or desktop computers. What are we waiting for?
Next year, our phones and desktops will be ground zero for an arms race between bizarre new threats and strange new innovations in cybersecurity.
A new class of security problem is caused by smartphone makers that create vulnerabilities deliberately without telling customers.
‘Hearables’ and smart glasses will keep us in range of our virtual assistants everywhere, all the time.