Stories by Maria Korolov

How AI will impact your IT career

AI is fast becoming a go-to technology for business transformation, shaking up roles across the enterprise. Here’s how to make the most of this inevitable evolution.

Shadow cloud apps pose unseen risks

When individuals and departments bypass IT to acquire cloud services and apps, IT and security teams are blind to the security vulnerabilities and compliance issues they present.

What’s new in ransomware?

Ransomware attacks--and defenses against them--are evolving fast, but enterprises still struggle to keep up.

Be wary of fake WannaCry fixes

When the WannaCry malware hit, many users were scrambling for fixes -- but some of the proffered solutions were actually just more malware, in disguise

Virtual reality gains a small foothold in the enterprise

The rapid growth of the mobile sector has had an unexpected dividend by bringing down the costs and improving the quality of motion sensors, screens, and processors it has helped usher in a new era of virtual reality technology.