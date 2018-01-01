Stories by Michael Ansaldo

Will Microsoft respond to the Samsung Galaxy Tab?

This week's unveiling of Samsung's Galaxy Tab stoked the already formidable fire lit around tablet devices by Apple's iPad. And with several other contenders coming to market in the coming months, tablets should be a common sight in the coming year, particularly in the workplace, thanks to their unique combination of power, simplicity, and portability. But will Microsoft, long prized for its business-centric offerings, manage to get in on the action?

Android overtaking iPhone and BlackBerry

This week, research firm Gartner announced that by year's end Google's Android will rocket past both Apple's iOS and Research in Motion's Blackberry in popularity.

Facebook Places vs. Foursquare: Who has the business edge?

Facebook's unveiling of Facebook Places is an obvious banshee cry to Foursquare and other location-based check-in services. As with those services, Facebook Places allows users to share their location and discover new hot spots by following the stops of people in their network.