Stories by Neal Weinberg

What is 802.11ax Wi-Fi, and what will it mean for 802.11ac 802.11ax is the emerging Wi-Fi standard that will likely displace the current 802.11ac standard with higher throughput and overcoming poor performance in crowded environments.

Gartner’s 10 strategic predictions for 2017….and beyond Claiming a 78 per cent accuracy rate based on prior years’ results, chief of research Daryl Plummer delivered Gartner’s 10 strategic predictions for the next three-to-five years at the company’s Symposium/ITExpo yesterday.

The cloud according to Daryl ORLANDO -- If you're trying to come up with a comprehensive, overarching cloud strategy, you're making a big mistake, according to Gartner cloud guru Daryl Plummer.

Nadella wins over Gartner crowd ORLANDO -- Striding onstage with an air of confidence and purpose, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella scored high marks on both the style and substance of his keynote appearance today at the Garner ITExpo at the Walt Disney World Dolphin.

In Pictures: AI gets real Artificial intelligence projects are moving from the lab to the real world.

In Pictures: Network World's 2014 State of the Network survey This exclusive research from IDG US publication, Network World, shows that Cloud and mobility are gaining in importance - and while the insights into the State of Networking are based on US sampling the picture paints a broad picture of where networking is heading ... and that is worth considering globally.

Is SDN your next security nightmare? The big buzzword in networking these days is Software-Defined Networking (SDN), a de-coupling of the data plane and the control plane that allows you to manage physical devices via a software-based controller sitting on a general purpose server.

10 top tests of 2013 Network World tested hundreds of products in 2013, but here are our top 10 tests of the year. In order to make the list, the product review had to be a comparative test of multiple products in a single category and it had to break new ground or deliver fresh insight into an important product area.

How to build the immortal data center If your data center is reaching capacity and you're thinking about cracking open the corporate piggy bank to fund a new data center, stop right there.

Gartner: The cloud according to Daryl Orlando -- Gartner Managing Vice President Daryl Plummer, the master of the concise, astute observation, delivered his annual 'state of the cloud' report Wednesday at the company's Symposium. Here are his six key points:

How to blunt spear phishing attacks According to Allen Paller, director of research at the SANS Institute, 95% of all attacks on enterprise networks are the result of successful spear phishing. In other words, somebody received an email and either clicked on a link or opened a file that they weren't supposed to.

Cloud security forecast: Murky with an 80% chance of finger pointing Despite the best efforts of cloud service providers and industry groups like the Cloud Security Alliance, cloud security remains a troublesome issue for IT execs.

'You have to be masochist to be an IT person': FedEx CIO ORLANDO -- "You have to be a masochist to want to be an IT person,'' says Robert Carter. And he would know. Carter is the soft-spoken, hard-driving CIO who has been fighting for the past 11 years to transform IT operations at FedEx, where "the planes don't fly and trucks don't roll without IT services.''

Gartner: Private clouds are a last resort ORLANDO, Fla. -- Enterprises should consider public cloud services first and turn to private clouds only if the public cloud fails to meet their needs.