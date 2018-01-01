Stories by Thomas Wailgum

Retailers Going Green, But Customers Remain Apathetic You have to feel bad for most retailers: The global economy tanked in 2008, sales plummeted and many well-known chains went out of business. Today, shoppers have come to expect half-price sales on nearly everything in stock.

The trouble with supply-chain best practices Best Practices: It's an often overused term that can apply to literally any decision-making process: parenting quandaries, personal finance questions, buying a house, getting a job, or selecting a puppy breed.

In-flight Wi-Fi turbulence: Travellers reluctant to pay In 2008, the number of commercial aircraft that offered in-flight Wi-Fi service totaled just 25, according to market researcher In-Stat. By the end of 2010, however, In-Stat predicts that number should reach 2,000 planes.

10 Ways To Know You're in the Twitter Twilight Zone All too often, it seems like there's a full moon out when it comes to Twitter: People who use the microblogging service do some very strange things.

Top 10 ways CIOs can prepare for another recession As Gartner warns IT leaders in the US to be ready in case a second recession hits, CIO.com's Thomas Wailgum shares his thoughts on how CIOs can actually slash pesky budgets. Hint: Unpaid interns, meet Russian hackers!

Why People Love to Hate Their Office Printers Who hasn't wanted to take a bat to their office printer? From confusing error messages to unfixable paper jams, today's office printer is a source of frustration and angst. This is why we hate you, office printer. And yet we can't quit you, either.

Starbucks CIO Brewing Up Much More than Free Wi-Fi Yesterday, coffee-purveyor Starbucks reversed course on its long-standing in-store Wi-Fi policy by announcing that starting July 1, Wi-Fi would be free in all its U.S. establishments.

Taming the ERP Integration Beast: A Work in Progress CIOs have been talking about enterprise application integration for as long as they've been talking about business-IT alignment or proving the value of the IT function. That is to say,for decades.

SaaS's Troubled Adolescence: 3 Signs of Immaturity Just when you thought it was safe to jump into the SaaS waters, a new survey finds that IT and enterprise software decision-makers don't feel totally comfortable with SaaS-namely those nagging security, integration and data migration concerns.

SAP Sapphire 2010: Observations, News and Tweets SAP's annual Sapphire conference is over, and here's a round-up of some of the important news, announcements and high-tech happenings that came out of the show.

Data everywhere, but not enough smart management Today, most enterprises are finally facing up to the "data, data everywhere" phenomenon-an awe-inspiring and unprecedented push and pull of data and information needs. The push: Terabytes of data flooding enterprise systems and applications, a surge which Gartner predicts will grow by 650 percent during the next five years. The pull: Savvy users demanding sweeping, individualized access to analytics and business information.

Larry Ellison in Pictures: It's Good to Be The King The charmed life of Larry Ellison wasn't always caviar and megayachts.

5 Reasons Businesses Still Hate Enterprise Software Got Issues? Enterprise software sure does.

The Truth About CIO Tenure Conventional wisdom has long held that CIOs should never say "Wait until next year," because that year often doesn't come for them. Everyone knows that CIO stands for Chief Information Officer, but in the early 1990s, it stood for something disparaging--"Career Is Over"--due to their purported brief tenures (two to three years, we were told).