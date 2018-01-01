Stories by Brian Nadel

Review: 4 online backup services keep your data safe
We test cloud backup software from Mozy, Carbonite, Acronis and IDrive. Find out which offers the best security, speed, features, interface and price.
The new Toshiba Portege X30 is a tough, top-performing Windows 10 laptop well-suited to demanding enterprise users.
Samsung’s new business-friendly tablet with detachable keyboard, the Galaxy Book 12, gives Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 a run for its money.
We dropped, sprayed and shook three ruggedized Windows 10 tablets from Getac, Panasonic and Xplore. Here's how they fared.
Acer's Swift 7 and Dell's XPS 13 ultraportables both take advantage of Intel's new Kirby Lake processor. We compare the two.
If you want to protect sensitive data -- especially if you’re sending it via email or via an online service -- one of these five encryption programs can help.
ThinkPad X1 Yoga, Lenovo’s latest Windows convertible, offers an excellent 14-in. display, a pressure-sensitive stylus and the ability to take on a variety of forms.
A quick rundown of how we access the performance of Windows systems.
We review four mini-PCs that give you complete Windows computing power in extremely small form factors.
HP's latest Windows 10 laptop, the EliteBook Folio G1, comes in touch and non-touch versions; it offers a bright display, great keyboard and a variety of options.
You don't need the most expensive laptop available to get in a solid day's work. We evaluate four Windows laptops that cost about $US600 or less.
Three lightweight Bluetooth headphones from Audio-Technica, Bose and Plantronics offer private listening and calling for a reasonable price.
Two $200 systems from Lenovo and HP offer travelers a lightweight and low-cost way to work with Windows apps on the road.
Fed up with mediocre Wi-Fi on the road? For not-so-frequent travelers, a pay-as-you-go personal hotspot might be the answer. We put five to the test.
Powerline devices route data through your electric cables, offering an alternative when Wi-Fi fails. We review 4 of the latest kits to see how well they work.