Stories by Brian Nadel

Review: 4 online backup services keep your data safe We test cloud backup software from Mozy, Carbonite, Acronis and IDrive. Find out which offers the best security, speed, features, interface and price.

Toshiba Portege X30 review: The clamshell strikes back The new Toshiba Portege X30 is a tough, top-performing Windows 10 laptop well-suited to demanding enterprise users.

Samsung Galaxy Book 12: A top 2-in-1 for the enterprise Samsung’s new business-friendly tablet with detachable keyboard, the Galaxy Book 12, gives Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 a run for its money.

Shake, rattle and roll: We test 3 rugged tablets (with video) We dropped, sprayed and shook three ruggedized Windows 10 tablets from Getac, Panasonic and Xplore. Here's how they fared.

Review: 2 ultraportables from Acer and Dell add speed, efficiency Acer's Swift 7 and Dell's XPS 13 ultraportables both take advantage of Intel's new Kirby Lake processor. We compare the two.

Better safe than sorry: 5 apps for encrypting and shredding files If you want to protect sensitive data -- especially if you’re sending it via email or via an online service -- one of these five encryption programs can help.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: The shape of convertibles to come ThinkPad X1 Yoga, Lenovo’s latest Windows convertible, offers an excellent 14-in. display, a pressure-sensitive stylus and the ability to take on a variety of forms.

How we test Windows system performance A quick rundown of how we access the performance of Windows systems.

Review: 4 mini-PCs give you full power in a very small package We review four mini-PCs that give you complete Windows computing power in extremely small form factors.

Review: HP EliteBook Folio G1 offers lightweight business computing HP's latest Windows 10 laptop, the EliteBook Folio G1, comes in touch and non-touch versions; it offers a bright display, great keyboard and a variety of options.

Review: 4 mid-priced laptops that mean business You don't need the most expensive laptop available to get in a solid day's work. We evaluate four Windows laptops that cost about $US600 or less.

Review: 3 Bluetooth headphones for travel, work and play Three lightweight Bluetooth headphones from Audio-Technica, Bose and Plantronics offer private listening and calling for a reasonable price.

Review: Two low-cost Windows 10 laptops challenge the Chromebooks Two $200 systems from Lenovo and HP offer travelers a lightweight and low-cost way to work with Windows apps on the road.

Review: 5 prepaid mobile hotspots fire up business travel Fed up with mediocre Wi-Fi on the road? For not-so-frequent travelers, a pay-as-you-go personal hotspot might be the answer. We put five to the test.