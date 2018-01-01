Stories by Keith Shaw

What is IPv6, and why aren’t we there yet? For the most part the dire warnings about running out of internet addresses have ceased because, slowly but surely, migration from the world of Internet Protocol Version 4 (IPv4) to IPv6 has begun, and software is in place to prevent the address apocalypse that many were predicting.

What is disaster recovery? Organizations prepare for disaster with disaster recovery plans that detail the process by which they can resume mission-critical functions quickly and without major losses in revenues or business operations.

Wide area networks: What WANs are and where they’re headed WANs connect smaller networks across long distances, and their architecture, protocols and technologies have evolved to their latest incarnation, SD-WAN.

What is a hypervisor? A hypervisor is a process that separates a computer’s operating system and applications from the underlying physical hardware. Usually done as software, the hypervisor drives the concept of virtualization, allowing the physical host machine to operate multiple virtual machines as guests to help maximize computing resources.

The OSI model explained: How to understand (and remember) the 7 layer network model A tutorial on the Open Systems Interconnection networking reference model and tips on and how to memorize the seven layers

Mobile networks still stink, with more workers coming New survey says connectivity issues top complaints for enterprise mobile workers.

First look: Google jumps into crowded wireless mesh market Google Wifi offers easy setup, Internet pausing and whole-home coverage.

Catch up on Interop 2016 with these videos From architecture to Wi-Fi issues, Interop interviews with networking and security experts.

IDG Enterprise editors predict IT trends for 2016 Top editors from enterprise IT brands Computerworld, Network World, CIO.com and CSO offer up their predictions for things that will happen in IT in 2016.

Cool Yule Tools for Work We offer up our humble list of products and technologies that may impress someone on your holiday gift list.

Cool Yule Tools for the Home Some of the stuff on our holiday gift list is ultra-techie and ultra-geeky, some of the stuff you may look at and go, “what kind of gift is that?”. Quite simply, it’s stuff we’ve tried out this year, stuff we’ve liked, or stuff that we think can help you (or someone you know) live a better life in this crazy, tech-obsessed culture.

Cool Yule Tools for Play Network World's gift guide is ultra-techie and ultra-geeky, some of the stuff you may look at and go, “what kind of gift is that?”. Quite simply, it’s stuff we’ve tried out this year, stuff we’ve liked, or stuff that we think can help you (or someone you know) live a better life in this crazy, tech-obsessed culture.

NASA's JPL preps two robots for DARPA challenge <em>(Editor's note: The following is a transcript of the video seen above)</em>

Logitech expands video/audio gear for meeting rooms Logitech today expanded its offerings in the videoconferencing/collaboration space with the launch of its <strong>ConferenceCam Connect</strong> device ($499.99). Combining an HD 1080p video camera with dual microphones and a speakerphone for 360-degree audio, the ConferenceCam Connect is aimed at small workgroup collaboration settings (up to six people). The device sits between the entry-level BCC950 unit ($249.99) and the upper-end ConferenceCam CC3000e ($999.99).