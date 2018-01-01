Stories by IDGNS News Staff

What is geofencing? Putting location to work

Geofencing is a service that triggers an action when a device enters a set location. From coupons and notifications, to engagement features and security alerts — businesses are finding creative ways to use these virtual boundaries.

HomePod review

Apple’s HomePod sounds great, but feels unfinished.

Holly Rollo, CMO, RSA Security

Holly Rollo, CMO of RSA Security, shares how security is everyone’s responsibility, especially marketers, in the latest IDG CMO Perspectives video. During this conversation with Josh London, CMO of IDG Communications, she also shares insight into the impact data breaches have on a brand’s reputation and tips for a successful GDPR strategy.

Mingis on Tech: Coding new skills for Alexa

Alexa is the helpful voice in the Echo and Echo Dot that comes with a wide range of skills already available. But with a little coding, it can be made to do much more. IDG's Sharon Machlis explains.

The scrum master role explained

Watch this snappy instructional video to understand how a scrum master can help a team learn agile development and follow a scrum process to develop new applications.

Surface Book 2 review

The pricey Microsoft Surface Book 2 notebook improves upon the original in performance and battery life, but falls short in one key area.

iPhone X review

With Face ID, an edge-to-edge OLED display, and wireless charging, the iPhone X is Apple’s nod to the future of smartphones.

How does SD-WAN work?

Learn about the latest networking technology, SD-WAN, which uses policy-based rules to orchestrate applications routing in the cloud. Jerry Kennelly, CEO of Riverbed, describes the functionality and benefits.

Tim Yeaton, CMO, Red Hat

Red Hat CMO Tim Yeaton sits down with Josh London, CMO of IDG Communications, to discuss Red Hat’s transformation beyond its Linux-based roots, the marketing team’s strategies for enhancing the customer experience, and best practices for how the team is measuring content efficiency.