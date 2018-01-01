Stories by IDGNS News Staff

What is geofencing? Putting location to work Geofencing is a service that triggers an action when a device enters a set location. From coupons and notifications, to engagement features and security alerts — businesses are finding creative ways to use these virtual boundaries.

Samsung's S9 arrives with a new version of DeX Samsung's S9 arrives with a new version of DeX

How to change Siri’s voice in iOS | Macworld Beginner Tip We’re all familiar with Siri’s voice. But did you know you can change it? Here’s how to do it on the iPhone and iPad.

HomePod review Apple’s HomePod sounds great, but feels unfinished.

Holly Rollo, CMO, RSA Security Holly Rollo, CMO of RSA Security, shares how security is everyone’s responsibility, especially marketers, in the latest IDG CMO Perspectives video. During this conversation with Josh London, CMO of IDG Communications, she also shares insight into the impact data breaches have on a brand’s reputation and tips for a successful GDPR strategy.

AMD Ryzen APU benchmarks and review AMD's new Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 APUs offer unheard of gaming performance at an unheard of price for budget gamers

Mingis on Tech: Coding new skills for Alexa Alexa is the helpful voice in the Echo and Echo Dot that comes with a wide range of skills already available. But with a little coding, it can be made to do much more. IDG's Sharon Machlis explains.

Matrix Banker malware spreads to multiple industries | Salted Hash Ep 7 The Matrix Banker malware, first found in Latin America, is now gaining a foothold in diversified targets. Steve Ragan breaks down the threat with Justin Fier, director for cyber intelligence and analysis at Darktrace.

The scrum master role explained Watch this snappy instructional video to understand how a scrum master can help a team learn agile development and follow a scrum process to develop new applications.

Surface Book 2 review The pricey Microsoft Surface Book 2 notebook improves upon the original in performance and battery life, but falls short in one key area.

iPhone X review With Face ID, an edge-to-edge OLED display, and wireless charging, the iPhone X is Apple’s nod to the future of smartphones.

How does SD-WAN work? Learn about the latest networking technology, SD-WAN, which uses policy-based rules to orchestrate applications routing in the cloud. Jerry Kennelly, CEO of Riverbed, describes the functionality and benefits.

Intel loves AMD, Radeon's graphics guru joins Intel, and your questions | The Full Nerd Ep. 35 Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics!

Ransomware marketplaces and the future of malware | Salted Hash Ep 6 Would you give up a customer's data or credentials if that was the demand in a ransomware attack? That's just one of the nightmare scenarios that Steve Ragan and Rick McElroy talk about on this week's episode.