Stories by Greg Meckbach

3Com's board of directors is facing a lawsuit over the proposed acquisition by Hewlett Packard Development Company, but a financial analyst who studies Ethernet switching argued if approved, both vendors would benefit from the deal.
The Canadian government's industry minister announced last week it will only allow Avaya to buy Toronto-based Nortel Networks's enterprise business if Avaya can prove the $US915 million deal is beneficial to Canada.
Avaya may be competing against other suitors in its efforts to acquire the enterprise assets of Nortel Networks, published reports indicate.
EMC Corp. on Tuesday announced Storage Configuration Advisor (SCA), a hardware-software combination designed to alert IT managers to configuration errors in storage-area networks (SANs).
Cisco Systems Inc. has announced software for its switches designed to turn off Internet Protocol phones and wireless access points after normal working hours. Dubbed EnergyWise, the software will eventually be used in building control systems to automatically turn off lights, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.
Companies may be expecting too much from cloud computing, but other technologies such as video conferencing are starting to live up to their promises, according to a study released Monday.
Open Text has bought document viewing technology from Spicer and plans to incorporate the products into its enterprise content management software line.
A small Canada-based multimedia vendor is using unified communications to help its developers collaborate and its customer service reps provide around-the-clock support.
The market for social networking software nearly tripled last year, and an IDC analyst says when implemented properly, these tools can improve internal communication.
IBM has announced services designed to help IT managers figure out whether their service-oriented architecture is working, a social network for IT workers and academics interested in service-oriented architecture (SOA) plus widgets for non-technical users who want to fine-tune their Web applications.
Some IT professionals are on a steep learning curve as they take on responsibility for video surveillance, according to a market research firm.
If a severe tornado touches down in the US, west of St. Louis, you might have trouble using your MasterCard.
A router announced this week by Agito Networks is designed to help companies with wireless local-area networks (WLANs) save money on mobile phone calls.
Though it was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show last week, Motorola's latest WiMAX hardware is aimed at business users who don't have high-speed Internet access, according to one executive.
Nortel Networks and IBM are providing a software toolkit and other products that would let companies provide Web services using unified communications equipment. The manufacturers are initially targeting the retail and health-care sectors but will also target telecom carriers and service providers.