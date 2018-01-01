Stories by Greg Meckbach

Shareholders sue 3Com directors over HP merger

3Com's board of directors is facing a lawsuit over the proposed acquisition by Hewlett Packard Development Company, but a financial analyst who studies Ethernet switching argued if approved, both vendors would benefit from the deal.

Canadian government could stop Nortel-Avaya deal

The Canadian government's industry minister announced last week it will only allow Avaya to buy Toronto-based Nortel Networks's enterprise business if Avaya can prove the $US915 million deal is beneficial to Canada.

EMC addresses SAN configuration problems

EMC Corp. on Tuesday announced Storage Configuration Advisor (SCA), a hardware-software combination designed to alert IT managers to configuration errors in storage-area networks (SANs).

Cisco adds power management to switches

Cisco Systems Inc. has announced software for its switches designed to turn off Internet Protocol phones and wireless access points after normal working hours. Dubbed EnergyWise, the software will eventually be used in building control systems to automatically turn off lights, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Gartner tempers hype around cloud computing

Companies may be expecting too much from cloud computing, but other technologies such as video conferencing are starting to live up to their promises, according to a study released Monday.

When Skype doesn't quite cut it

A small Canada-based multimedia vendor is using unified communications to help its developers collaborate and its customer service reps provide around-the-clock support.

How healthy is your service-oriented-architecture?

IBM has announced services designed to help IT managers figure out whether their service-oriented architecture is working, a social network for IT workers and academics interested in service-oriented architecture (SOA) plus widgets for non-technical users who want to fine-tune their Web applications.

How to slash mobile phone costs

A router announced this week by Agito Networks is designed to help companies with wireless local-area networks (WLANs) save money on mobile phone calls.

Motorola rolls out WiMAX gateway for desktop PCs

Though it was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show last week, Motorola's latest WiMAX hardware is aimed at business users who don't have high-speed Internet access, according to one executive.

Why pagers are stupid without SOA

Nortel Networks and IBM are providing a software toolkit and other products that would let companies provide Web services using unified communications equipment. The manufacturers are initially targeting the retail and health-care sectors but will also target telecom carriers and service providers.